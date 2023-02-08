^

Sports

Obiena to miss Asian Indoor Championships due to logistical, financial woes

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 5:15pm
Obiena to miss Asian Indoor Championships due to logistical, financial woes
Philippines' Ernest John Obiena competes in the men's pole vault event during the men's one hour race during the IAAF Diamond League "Memorial Van Damme" athletics meeting at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on September 2, 2022.
VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena will not be able to compete in the upcoming Asian Indoor Athletics Championships slated to happen in Astana, Kazakhstan next week.

The 27-year-old won't make it in time for the tiff scheduled from February 10-12 due to concerns in logistics and financial woes, according to a social media post.

Obiena updated his supporters on Facebook Wednesday afternoon that there were some issues in bringing his poles to Kazhakstan, citing that all efforts have been exhausted to mend the problem.

"Despite huge efforts from everyone including my federation (PATAFA) and Mr. Capistrano, we are simply unable to get my poles to Astana, Kazakhstan. None of the airlines serving Astana will bring the poles," Obiena wrote.

"My mentor James Lafferty even worked with Pepsi Kazakhstan to drive the poles from Almaty to Astana. That didn’t work as it’s a [17-hour] drive. Most Asian pole vaulters I know have pulled out for the same reason. It’s a sad state when the best vaulters in Asia are excluded from competing in the biggest indoor championships in Asia," he added.

Compounding his problems are also "continuing financial issues". 
According to Obiena, even with "issues of the past" having been resolved with his federation, he revealed that his team has not received their pay for over a year now.

"Payments are caught up in red tape. Unfortunately, some of my team are now threatening to leave Team Obiena. I cannot blame them. Who could work free for over a year? They have families to support and bills to pay. They can’t keep working for free," said Obiena.

"I can only hope this resolves soon. I am losing a team I desperately need. Nobody wins alone. It’s always have been a team effort," he added.

The Olympic pole vaulter, who has been on a recent tear in the 2023 indoor season, rued the missed chance to win a gold medal for the Philippines.

"Due to these two factors I shall be unable to compete in the Asian Indoor Championships. My heart is broken. It’s a missed opportunity for me to fight for Gold for Philippines," he said.

Still, Obiena looks ehad to the rest of the year and is shifting his focus to the next competitions.

"As the old song asks, “How do you mend a broken heart?” The answer is simple. I look ahead to upcoming competitions and I will continue to do my best for my country. That’s the solution and that’s all I can do," he said.

Most recently, Obiena won gold in the Orlen Cup in Poland with a 5.77m clearance.

EJ OBIENA

POLE VAULT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The NBL announced on Tuesday announced that the 7-foot-3 beanpole of the Adelaide 36ers won the league's Fans MVP for the...
Sports
fbtw
Alex Eala to forgo college as pro career continues

Alex Eala to forgo college as pro career continues

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Already in her senior year, the 17-year-old isn't looking to follow in the footsteps of her brother Miko, who currently plays...
Sports
fbtw
Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Having just wrapped up his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL, it was announced on Tuesday that Sotto...
Sports
fbtw
Can the Laguna Heroes return to the PCAP summit?

Can the Laguna Heroes return to the PCAP summit?

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It seems like yesterday that the Philippine chess world was toasting the success of the Laguna Heroes after they won the inaugural...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Obiena to miss Asian Indoor Championships due to logistical, financial woes

Obiena to miss Asian Indoor Championships due to logistical, financial woes

By Luisa Morales | 52 minutes ago
The 27-year-old won't make it in time for the tiff scheduled from February 10-12 due to concerns in logistics and financial...
Sports
fbtw
Asics Rock 'n' Roll Running Series returns to Manila

Asics Rock 'n' Roll Running Series returns to Manila

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
A one-of-its-kind running event, which also features concerts throughout the course from different bands and artists set to...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk emerges surprise leader as Bayron fades

Van der Valk emerges surprise leader as Bayron fades

2 hours ago
Guido Van der Valk stepped out of the players’ tent ruing his day-long struggle on The Country Club’s tricky surface...
Sports
fbtw
Tolentino banners Filipinos in Asian indoor athletics meet

Tolentino banners Filipinos in Asian indoor athletics meet

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino-Spanish hurdler John Cabang Tolentino spearheads the six-member Philippine team seeing action in the Asian Indoor...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron's historic NBA scoring feat revives GOAT talks with Jordan

LeBron's historic NBA scoring feat revives GOAT talks with Jordan

3 hours ago
As LeBron James adds to his amazing legacy by becoming the NBA's career scoring leader, the debate resumes over whether he...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with