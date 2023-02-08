^

Acer tops 2022 consumer notebook sales in Philippines for 16 straight years

Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 1:45pm
Acer tops 2022 consumer notebook sales in Philippines for 16 straight years

Also leads gaming notebook category

  • Acer ruled the notebook category for consumer and gaming with 33.5% and 40.4% market share, respectively
  • The strongest growth drivers were multiple product offerings across all market segments and Acer’s value-for-money proposition
  • Acer’s sustainability efforts and choice of brand ambassadors also got the public’s attention

MANILA, Philippines – Acer continued to dominate the PC notebook category in the Philippines for 2022 and was the No. 1 consumer notebook brand for the 16th consecutive year. The brand topped the category with a 35.2% market share, according to a third-party research firm. Acer was also No. 1 in the gaming notebook category with a 40.4% market share.

For 2022, market share peaked for Acer in October at 48.2% as post-pandemic hybrid work made notebooks even more of a necessity. In 2021, Acer had an overall market share of 33%-30% in consumer notebooks and 34% in gaming notebooks.

Online learning was among the drivers for growth. It was in the education sector that Acer truly showed its strength with multiple product offerings across all market segments and the brand’s value-for-money proposition.

Acer’s sustainability efforts, particularly with the Green PC, Acer Vero, also helped push laptop sales. Other green activities that helped gain consumer attention were the #MakeYourGreenMark 21-Day Challenge and the Green Mark Concert, where Acer fans helped raise Php1.38 million for the GreenEarth Heritage Foundation and 20 metric tons of plastic waste compensation for The Plaf. Acer ambassadors like Sarah Geronimo, SB19, Kathryn Bernardo, and Daniel Padilla also helped to get the brand’s messages across to consumers.

Meanwhile, Acer Predator's choice of ambassadors — Alodia Gosiengfiao, Team Payaman, Een Mercado, Kang Dupet, Blacklist International Dota 2 Team, Team Secret Valorant, Polaris Esports and Boom Esports among others — for its gaming laptops also resonated with the gaming community. The brand’s support for esports, by holding grassroots tournaments for up-and-coming players, also gained fans for gaming devices. There was also a lot of buzz as the Asia Pacific Predator League 2022 Grand Finals was finally staged offline after two years of being online.

Another growth driver was the brand’s strong presence nationwide. Consumers can shop for Acer products in Acer Concept Stores and through authorized dealers. Online, Acer is available on its website and on Shopee and Lazada.

“In the last two years, there was an unprecedented demand for computers because of online work and education. As things slowly but surely return to normal, Acer’ goal is to optimally perform within core business competencies as we prepare for areas of future growth. Our consumers can only expect the best of what we can give them,” said Sue Ong-Lim, Acer Philippines General Manager.

