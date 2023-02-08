^

Sports

LeBron James is NBA's new all-time leading scorer

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 1:00pm
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after a basket and foul in the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena on February 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Harry How / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's new all-time leading scorer on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

Entering the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, James needed 36 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's decades long record of 38,387 points.

James eclipsed the mark on a tough fade away jumper with 10.9 left in the third quarter of the game.

Abdul-Jabbar was present in the arena when James was able to break the record.

James' family along with other NBA stars and Hollywood celebrities caught were at the venue for the historic moment.

When James scored the record-breaking basket, the Los Angeles Lakers were trailing the Thunder, 104-99.

He flung his arms aloft in relief as the Crypto.com Arena erupted in wild celebration at his new record of 38,388 points.

Abdul-Jabbar, sitting courtside, was among the first to congratulate James as play was interrupted to salute an iconic moment in NBA history.

"To be able to be in the presence of a legend and great as Kareem it means so much to me," James told the crowd before thanking family, friends and fans.

"Everybody that's ever been part of this run with me these last 20 years, I just want to say I thank you so much because I wouldn't be me without all your help, all your passion and all your sacrifices to help me get to this point."

James also paid tribute to NBA commissioner Adam Silver and his predecessor, the late David Stern.

"Thank you guys so much for allowing me to be a part of something I've always dreamed about, and I would never ever in a million years have dreamt this even better than what it is tonight," James added before signing off with an F-bomb. – With a report from AFP

