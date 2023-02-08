Japan-bound Kai Sotto named NBL Fans MVP anew

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto will receive one last accolade from the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia before he takes his talents to Japan with the Hiroshima Dragonflies.

The NBL announced on Tuesday announced that the 7-foot-3 beanpole of the Adelaide 36ers won the league's Fans MVP for the second year in a row.

Related Stories Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

Sotto, who also announced his move to the Dragonflies on Tuesday, receives the award after garnering the most votes from fans.

In the 2022-23 NBL season, where Sotto got the starting nod from Adelaide coach CJ Bruton normed 6.81 points, and 4.48 rebounds in almost 13 minutes of play per contest.

The 36ers missed out on the NBL playoffs with a 13-15 slate for the year, ending up eighth in the 10-team league.

Sotto played a total of 56 games with Adelaide in his two-year stint in Australia.

In that time frame, he averaged almost seven points a game, along with 4.48 rebounds and 0.79 blocks in almost 14 minutes of action.

Now, Sotto will play for the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the Japan B. League until the end of the 2022-23 season before continuing to pursue his NBA dream.