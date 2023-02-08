^

F2's Diego likens maiden win as head coach to championship

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 8, 2023 | 9:26am
F2's Diego likens maiden win as head coach to championship
Regine Diego is the first woman head coach in the PVL since turning professional.
MANILA, Philippines — F2 Logistics head coach Regine Diego had a winning start to her head coaching career on Tuesday as the Cargo Movers nipped the PLDT High Speed Hitters in a five-set thriller in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

Blazing the trail as the first woman head coach in the league since it turned professional, the former DLSU Lady Spiker relished the feeling of getting her first win out of the way.

"It feels like [a] championship," said Diego after the match.

Even with the high of winning her first match, the four-time UAAP champion admitted that there was much to work on. The Cargo Movers were ahead two sets to none in the match before letting the High Speed Hitters back in.

"But yeah, it was a good game, and this game, at least we saw what we need to train more. Kung saan kami nag-lack, kung saan kami magaling, para next game maka-adjust kami kaagad," she said.

The win gave the Cargo Movers an optimistic start to their campaign in the all-local tiff after a shaky bid in the PVL's previous conference where they missed out on the playoffs.

Though the victory didn't come without challenges, Diego took it as a positive that it came early on in their bid and it gives them enough time to adjust accordingly.

"It's really a good way para malaman namin kung ano ang mga challenges na mami-meet namin in the future. It's a good way din para maka-adjust kami kung ano dapat naming gawin," she said.

Diego also took notice of her players' grit in grinding out the tough five-set victory. The head coach commended the team, some of which were even her teammates back in her time in DLSU.

"I'm happy, 'cause we won, siyempre. And nakita ko rin kung gaano katapang ang mga players ko," she said.

Diego took the F2 coaching reins only in January as veteran tactician Ramil de Jesus continues his sabbatical from coaching in the pros.

Now with a win already under her belt, Diego and the rest of the Cargo Movers hope to keep it going on Saturday, February 11, against the Akari Chargers in the main game at 6:30 p.m.

