^

Sports

PBA Player of the Week CJ Perez paces unbeaten Beermen

Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 3:48pm
PBA Player of the Week CJ Perez paces unbeaten Beermen
CJ Perez registered 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in a three-game stretch, thus gaining the nod as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period February 1-5.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – CJ Perez perfectly juggled his act training with Gilas Pilipinas and playing for San Miguel Beer in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Regularly attending the weekly practice of the national team for the coming sixth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers window, Perez has not skipped a beat, too in being the most consistent force for the Beermen in their sizzling 4-0 campaign to start the season-ending meet.

The 6-foot-2 gunner registered 17.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in a three-game stretch, thus gaining the nod as the Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period February 1-5.

His steady numbers helped the Beermen sweep all of their three games in a week against Blackwater, Terrafirma, and Magnolia to catch Converge and NLEX on top of the standings with identical 4-0 slates.

Perez, the top overall pick in the 2018 PBA Draft, sparked his week by putting up 14 points, six rebounds, and five assists in only 28 minutes of play as SMB cruised to a 105-86 win over Blackwater.

Against Terrafirma, the Pangasinan pride had a near triple-double of 20 markers, 11 boards, and six dimes on top of a steal and a block as the Beermen blew off the Dyip, 122-102.

There was no stopping the Gilas mainstay even against the hungry Hotshots as he fired 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists in a close 100-98 win as SMB stayed unbeaten.

Perez bested NLEX’s Anthony Semerad and Barangay Ginebra’s Nards Pinto for the weekly honor being handed out by print and online media regularly covering the PBA beat.

BEERMEN

CJ PEREZ

PBA

PBA PLAYER OF THE WEEK

SAN MIGUEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

Hiroshima's patience pays off with Kai Sotto signing

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Having just wrapped up his second season with the Adelaide 36ers in the Australian NBL, it was announced on Tuesday that Sotto...
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
Irving joins Mavericks as clubs make NBA trade official

Irving joins Mavericks as clubs make NBA trade official

9 hours ago
Kyrie Irving was welcomed to the Dallas Mavericks on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) as the Texas team and the Brooklyn Nets...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

12 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Phoenix Suns president resigns after workplace allegations

Report: Phoenix Suns president resigns after workplace allegations

9 hours ago
Phoenix Suns president and chief executive Jason Rowley has resigned after a report into workplace misconduct allegations...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
TCC Invitational golf: Bayron birdies No. 18, forces 4-way tie

TCC Invitational golf: Bayron birdies No. 18, forces 4-way tie

1 hour ago
Jay Bayron recovered from a shaky start with a string of birdies midway through then bucked a late double bogey mishap with...
Sports
fbtw
Jonvic Remulla named Philippine chef-de-mission to Paris Olympics

Jonvic Remulla named Philippine chef-de-mission to Paris Olympics

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Cavite governor Jonvic Remulla will take the place of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas president Al Panililio as the country’s...
Sports
fbtw
Amit continues search for more Filipina cue stars with own tournament

Amit continues search for more Filipina cue stars with own tournament

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Rubilen Amit hopes to leave a legacy not just by winning tournaments, but by paving the path she took when she emerged as...
Sports
fbtw
Laylo ends 17-year title drought, rules National Chess Championships

Laylo ends 17-year title drought, rules National Chess Championships

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
After a 17-year wait, Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is back on top as the country’s top chess player.
Sports
fbtw
Gomera cops 'double' as Gauran stands out in PPS Bais netfest

Gomera cops 'double' as Gauran stands out in PPS Bais netfest

3 hours ago
Mcleen Gomera nailed a third crown in as many starts, including a sweep of the boys’ 16- and 18-and-under trophies,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with