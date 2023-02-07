^

Amit continues search for more Filipina cue stars with own tournament

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 2:58pm
Amit continues search for more Filipina cue stars with own tournament
From left: tournament director Ren De Vera, fifth leg champ Denden Santos and organizer Rubilen Amit

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine pool queen Rubilen Amit is far from calling it a career.

But when the time comes, she hopes to leave a legacy not just by winning tournaments, but by paving the path she took when she emerged as one of the best female players in the world to take up the sport.

Enter a tournament named after her — the Amit Cup.

Now on its fifth leg after staging editions in Zamboanga, Bicol, Bacolod and Pangasinan starting in May last year, the event has drawn hundreds of lady players all aspiring to become like Amit, a two-time world 10-ball champion and many-time Southeast Asian Games gold winner.

The most recent one, organized by the Metro East Bilyar Club with Ren De Vera as co-founder and tournament director and done in Cainta, Rizal over the weekend, was topped by Denden Santos, who edged Phoy Andal, 7-6, that assured the former a spot in the grand finals where the 16 highest ranked qualifiers will battle it out one last time.

And the 41-year-old Amit, who gives the token prizes from her own pockets and some from her friends, is hoping one of them could emerge as a potential national team mainstay like herself.

“Since I started, halos laging dalawa lang ang representative ng Philippines in the international women’s events, yung ibang countries five or more,” Amit told The STAR. “I am hoping na through this advocacy of giving opportunities to women players through tournaments may mag-emerge na players who will represent and bring honor to the country.”

“Yan naman talaga ang hangad ko since I started in 2005, to pave the way for women’s billiards,” she added.

