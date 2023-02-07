^

Sports

PLDT, F2 launch campaigns under new coaches

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
February 7, 2023 | 12:00am
PLDT, F2 launch campaigns under new coaches
F2's Regine Diego
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT and F2 Logistics parade their new coaches when they clash today even as Chery Tiggo will have an old mentor back when it battles a relatively intact Cignal at the resumption of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters will have Rald Ricafort, formerly from Petro Gazz, as their new mentor while the Cargo Movers tapped Regine Diego to handle the reins as the pro league’s first female bench tactician when they face off at 4 p.m.

“Hopefully, a woman can be the last man standing,” said Diego, who made his way into the pro ranks by coaching champion Palarong Pambansa high school teams.

Diego will have in her disposal a talented crew that includes Kianna Dy, Ivy Lacsina, Abi Maraño, Kim Fajardo, Iris Tolenada, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang and newly hired Myla Pablo, a former league MVP who last suited up for Petro Gazz.

For Ricafort, he hopes to turn PLDT into a titled team the same way he did with Petro Gazz when he steered the latter to the Reinforced Conference champion late last year.

The team also gave the skipper’s role to Mika Reyes, who will lead a group composed of fast-rising Jules Samonte, Jovielyn Prado, Kat Arado and fresh recruits Rachel Anne Austero from Chery Tiggo and Michelle Morente from Army Black Mamba.

Cherry Tiggo, meanwhile, has reinstated Aaron Velez as coach, hoping he could weave the same magic like he did when he coached the Crossovers to the 2021 Open Conference crown in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

“We just want to take it step by step and compete each game,” said Velez, who is also the team’s manager.

Chery Tiggo likewise made drastic changes in its personnel as it let go of Dindin Manabat to Akari while hauling in Ponggay Gaston from Choco Mucho to beef up a roster comprising of Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat, Jasmine Nabor, Shaya Adorador, EJ Laure, Cza Carandang and Buding Duremdes among others.

F2 LOGISTICS

PLDT

PVL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
NLEX signs NBA veteran Selden as new import

NLEX signs NBA veteran Selden as new import

By John Bryan Ulanday | 7 hours ago
Undefeated NLEX has tapped Wayne Selden Jr. as its replacement import in lieu of a very impressive Jonathon Simmons with hopes...
Sports
fbtw

Sotto ends ties with 36ers, takes stuff elsewhere

1 day ago
John Kai Sotto is headed for a new destination after a fruitful stay in the Land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Report: Kyrie Irving headed to Dallas in trade with Brooklyn

Report: Kyrie Irving headed to Dallas in trade with Brooklyn

19 hours ago
Kyrie Irving is set to join fellow star point guard Luka Doncic with the Dallas Mavericks.
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
PLDT and F2 Logistics parade their new coaches when they clash Tuesday even as Chery Tiggo will have an old mentor back against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NLEX hires NBA veteran

NLEX hires NBA veteran

By John Bryan Ulanday | 42 minutes ago
Undefeated NLEX has tapped Wayne Selden Jr. to replace the highly impressive Jonathon Simmons with hopes of sustaining its...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Macbeth rules Philippine women&rsquo;s 3x3

Lady Macbeth rules Philippine women’s 3x3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 42 minutes ago
Lady Macbeth Riots ruled the first Uratex Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational, exacting sweet vengeance...
Sports
fbtw
Laylo nears national chess title

Laylo nears national chess title

By Joey Villar | 42 minutes ago
Filipino Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is rekindling the fire that made him national champion twice almost two decades ago.
Sports
fbtw
PBA Board to take up sked

PBA Board to take up sked

By Joaquin Henson | 42 minutes ago
The PBA Board of Governors convenes today to discuss the opening of the 48th season with commissioner Willie Marcial reporting...
Sports
fbtw

Star-studded cast in TCC Invtational

42 minutes ago
STA. Rosa, Laguna – A mad scramble for early control looms as The Country Club Invitational fires off today at the TCC here with four aces seeking strong starts to fuel their respective drive for a second crown...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with