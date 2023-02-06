^

Sports

PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 2:32pm
PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL
F2's Regine Diego
PVL

Games Tuesday
(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. – PLDT vs F2
6 p.m. – Chery Tiggo vs Cignal

MANILA, Philippines – PLDT and F2 Logistics parade their new coaches when they clash Tuesday even as Chery Tiggo will have an old mentor back against a relatively intact Cignal at the resumption of the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena.

The High Speed Hitters will have Rald Ricafort, formerly from Petro Gazz, as their new mentor while the Cargo Movers tapped Regine Diego to handle the reins as the pro league’s first female bench tactician when they face off at 4 p.m.

“Hopefully, a woman can be the last man standing,” said Diego, who made his way into the pro ranks by coaching champion Palarong Pambansa high school teams.

Diego will have in her disposal a talented crew that included Kianna Dy, Ivy Lacsina, Abi Marano, Kim Fajardo, Iris Tolenada, Dawn Macandili, Majoy Baron, Ara Galang and newly hired Myla Pablo, a former league MVP who last suited up for Petro Gazz.

For Ricafort, he hopes to turn PLDT into a titled team the same way he did with Petro Gazz when he steered the latter to the Reinforced Conference champion late last year.

The team also gave the captainship to Mike Reyes, who is expected to lead a group composed of fast-rising Jules Samonte, Jovielyn Prado, Kat Arado and fresh recruits Rachel Anne Austero from Chery Tiggo and Michelle Morente from Army Black Mamba.

Cherry Tiggo, meanwhile, has reinstated Aaron Velez as coach, hoping he could weave the same magic like he did when he coached the Crossovers to the 2021 Open Conference crown in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte.

“We just want to take it step by step and compete each game,” said Velez, who is also team’s manager.

Chery Tiggo likewise made drastic changes in its personnel as it let go of Dindin Manabat to Akari while hauling in Ponggay Gaston from Choco Mucho to beef up a roster comprising of Reinforced Conference MVP Mylene Paat, Jasmine Nabor, Shaya Adorador, EJ Laure, Cza Carandang and Buding Duremdes among others.

Velez and the Crossovers will be up against a Cignal squad which practically kept the same coach in Shaq delos Santos and the core of the team that finished second in the Reinforced Conference and third in the Open and Invitational a year ago.

In the forefront of the HD Spikers’ campaign are skipper Rachel Anne Daquis, Ces Molina, Gel Cayuna, Roselyn Doria, Riri Meneses and newly acquired Toni Rose Basa from PLDT.

CHERY TIGGO

CIGNAL

F2 LOGISTICS

PLDT

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sotto ends ties with 36ers, takes stuff elsewhere

17 hours ago
John Kai Sotto is headed for a new destination after a fruitful stay in the Land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw

NBA legends coming to town  

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
NBA legends Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, Luis Scola and Andrei Kirilenko are expected to attend the FIBA World Cup Draw Weekend Festival in April as the clock ticks closer to the opening of the 32-nation conclave where...
Sports
fbtw
Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is rekindling the fire that made him national champion twice almost two decades ago.
Sports
fbtw
PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
PLDT and F2 Logistics parade their new coaches when they clash Tuesday even as Chery Tiggo will have an old mentor back against...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
Lady Macbeth Riots ruled the Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational, exacting sweet vengeance...
Sports
fbtw
Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

3 hours ago
A mad scramble for early control looms as The Country Club Invitational fires off Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
This is like the Power Rangers breaking up with others forming a new team.
Sports
fbtw
Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

5 hours ago
The New York Knicks climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-97, as the Toronto Raptors authored...
Sports
fbtw
Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

5 hours ago
The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals last Sunday to finish tied for Group A lead...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with