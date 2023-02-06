Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

It proved as a satisfying payback for Lady Macbeth — which drubbed Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons in the quarters, 19-17, and Discovery Perlas, 21-18, in the semis — after bowing to Army Altama in the Pool D prelims, 17-16.

MANILA, Philippines – Lady Macbeth Riots ruled the Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational, exacting sweet vengeance on Army Altama with a 21-11 victory in the finals over the weekend at the Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

Ateneo pride and UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey Dela Rosa led the way for Lady Macbeth en route to a Finals MVP citation of the Uratex-backed tilt after her dominant showing inside the paint.

Dela Rosa, who torched the UAAP with monstrous averages of 16.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks, got ample contribution from Gilas Pilipinas women veterans Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo and Trina Guytingco.

Lady Macbeth actually had a flat start, trailing 3-6, before Dela Rosa and company stamped their class in a searing 18-5 turnaround punctuated by her game-winning freebie.

It proved as a satisfying payback for Lady Macbeth — which drubbed Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons in the quarters, 19-17, and Discovery Perlas, 21-18, in the semis — after bowing to Army Altama in the Pool D prelims, 17-16.

Chack Cabinbin, Camille Sambile, Soc Borja and Mar Prado, nevertheless, had a commendable campaign at second place in an all-Filipina championship duel.

Prado also gained recognition by joining Dela Rosa and Dunarang Kim of South Korea’s 1EYEHANSOL in the Mythical Three.

The Korean squad completed the podium of the historic 12-team joust also supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas after a 21-11 win over Discovery Perlas in the bronze medal match.

Japan’s Owls.Exe Kujukuri, Angelis Resort, another Japanese squaad Zoos Tokyo, Shoot It Dragons, Uratex Tibay, Uratex Dream, South Korea’s G2L2 and Singapore’s Jumpshot finished in order.