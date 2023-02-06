^

Sports

Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

John Bryan Ulanday - Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 2:27pm
Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion
It proved as a satisfying payback for Lady Macbeth — which drubbed Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons in the quarters, 19-17, and Discovery Perlas, 21-18, in the semis — after bowing to Army Altama in the Pool D prelims, 17-16.

MANILA, Philippines – Lady Macbeth Riots ruled the Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational, exacting sweet vengeance on Army Altama with a 21-11 victory in the finals over the weekend at the Robinsons Magnolia in Quezon City.

Ateneo pride and UAAP Rookie of the Year Kacey Dela Rosa led the way for Lady Macbeth en route to a Finals MVP citation of the Uratex-backed tilt after her dominant showing inside the paint.

Dela Rosa, who torched the UAAP with monstrous averages of 16.4 points, 14.0 rebounds and 3.0 blocks, got ample contribution from Gilas Pilipinas women veterans Janine Pontejos, Khate Castillo and Trina Guytingco.

Lady Macbeth actually had a flat start, trailing 3-6, before Dela Rosa and company stamped their class in a searing 18-5 turnaround punctuated by her game-winning freebie.

It proved as a satisfying payback for Lady Macbeth — which drubbed Thailand’s Shoot It Dragons in the quarters, 19-17, and Discovery Perlas, 21-18, in the semis — after bowing to Army Altama in the Pool D prelims, 17-16.

Chack Cabinbin, Camille Sambile, Soc Borja and Mar Prado, nevertheless, had a commendable campaign at second place in an all-Filipina championship duel.

Prado also gained recognition by joining Dela Rosa and Dunarang Kim of South Korea’s 1EYEHANSOL in the Mythical Three.

The Korean squad completed the podium of the historic 12-team joust also supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas after a 21-11 win over Discovery Perlas in the bronze medal match.

Japan’s Owls.Exe Kujukuri, Angelis Resort, another Japanese squaad Zoos Tokyo, Shoot It Dragons, Uratex Tibay, Uratex Dream, South Korea’s G2L2 and Singapore’s Jumpshot finished in order.

3X3 BASKETBALL

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sotto ends ties with 36ers, takes stuff elsewhere

15 hours ago
John Kai Sotto is headed for a new destination after a fruitful stay in the Land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
SMB just escapes this time

SMB just escapes this time

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
After three blowouts, San Miguel Beer survived its toughest test yet under new coach Jorge Gallent against win-starved Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw

NBA legends coming to town  

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
NBA legends Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, Luis Scola and Andrei Kirilenko are expected to attend the FIBA World Cup Draw Weekend Festival in April as the clock ticks closer to the opening of the 32-nation conclave where...
Sports
fbtw
Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is rekindling the fire that made him national champion twice almost two decades ago.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
PLDT and F2 Logistics parade their new coaches when they clash Tuesday even as Chery Tiggo will have an old mentor back against...
Sports
fbtw
Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

1 hour ago
A mad scramble for early control looms as The Country Club Invitational fires off Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
This is like the Power Rangers breaking up with others forming a new team.
Sports
fbtw
Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

3 hours ago
The New York Knicks climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-97, as the Toronto Raptors authored...
Sports
fbtw
Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

4 hours ago
The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals last Sunday to finish tied for Group A lead...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with