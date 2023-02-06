^

Sports

Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 1:38pm
Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

STA. Rosa, Laguna – A mad scramble for early control looms as The Country Club Invitational fires off Tuesday at the TCC here with four aces seeking strong starts to fuel their respective drive for a second crown and 26 others all primed for a stab at the most coveted championship on the Philippine Golf Tour calendar.

Dan Cruz took the last spot in the elite cast after three-time champion Juvic Pagunsan failed to show up in yesterday’s pro-am tournament and withdrew from the P6 million championship, leaving the title chase wide open among defending champion Guido Van der Valk, 2004 winner Tony Lascuna and Frankie Miñoza and Micah Shin, who reigned here in 2013 and 2018, respectively.

But the depth of the competing field remains as power-packed as ever with Clyde Mondilla, who won the Solaire Philippine Open here in 2019 but lost by one to Van der Valk three years ago, and last year’s PGT leg winners Michael Bibat and Zanieboy Gialon raring to get going along with multi-titled Jhonnel Ababa and Jay Bayron.

Van der Valk, Mondilla and Bibat get to test each other’s strength in the 8:20 a.m. flight on No. 1 with Lascuña, Miñoza and Ira Alido anchoring the 10 three-man grouping at 8:30 a.m.

Lloyd Go, on the other hand, spearheads the charge of the young guns with the 28-year-old shotmaker, who gained an Asian Tour card by finishing No. 6 in last year’s Asian Development Tour Order of Merit, due for a big finish after a near-breakthrough at PGT Eagle Ridge last year.

The Cebuano ace drew Shin and Cruz in the 8:10 a.m. group behind the threesome of Gialon, Ababa and Sean Ramos.

Also eager to join the elite circle of winners in the event put up by ICTSI chairman and CEO Ricky Razon in 2003 and which serves as the kickoff leg of this year’s PGT are Rupert Zaragosa, Enrico Gallardo, Reymon Jaraula, Joenard Rates, Rico Depilo, Orlan Sumcad, Jerson Balasabas, Gerald Rosales, Dino Villanueva, Anthony Fernando, Marvin Dumandan, Fidel Concepcion, Albin Engino, Richard Sinfuego, Art Arbole, Mars Pucay, Paul Echavez and Bayron.

One-shot victories have marked the last three editions of the event with now-PGA Tour campaigner Tom Kim edging Keanu Jahns in 2019, Shin thwarting Miguel Tabuena in 2018, and Tabuena outlasting Pagunsan in 2017 with the same wild finish expected in this week’s battle for record P2 million purse in the 72-hole championship organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

More than power and shotmaking, it will be a test of will and character. 

With the TCC course measuring up to 7,652 yards from the black tees, including the 622-yard par-5 No. 2, it will surely be a question of length but emphasis will also be on strategies, including course management and making sound decisions since a slight miscue could lead to a big score at the exacting, wind-raked layout.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sotto ends ties with 36ers, takes stuff elsewhere

15 hours ago
John Kai Sotto is headed for a new destination after a fruitful stay in the Land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
SMB just escapes this time

SMB just escapes this time

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
After three blowouts, San Miguel Beer survived its toughest test yet under new coach Jorge Gallent against win-starved Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw

NBA legends coming to town  

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
NBA legends Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, Luis Scola and Andrei Kirilenko are expected to attend the FIBA World Cup Draw Weekend Festival in April as the clock ticks closer to the opening of the 32-nation conclave where...
Sports
fbtw
Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Filipino Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is rekindling the fire that made him national champion twice almost two decades ago.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

PLDT, F2 collide with new coaches in PVL

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
PLDT and F2 Logistics parade their new coaches when they clash Tuesday even as Chery Tiggo will have an old mentor back against...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

Lady Macbeth crowned Manila Hustle International 3x3 champion

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Lady Macbeth Riots ruled the Manila Hustle 3x3 Philippine Women’s 3x3 International Invitational, exacting sweet vengeance...
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
This is like the Power Rangers breaking up with others forming a new team.
Sports
fbtw
Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

3 hours ago
The New York Knicks climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-97, as the Toronto Raptors authored...
Sports
fbtw
Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

4 hours ago
The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals last Sunday to finish tied for Group A lead...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with