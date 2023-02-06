Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

Games Wednesday

(Novadeci Convention Center)

3 p.m. – PhilHealth vs AFP

4:30 p.m. – Senate vs PNP

MANILA, Philippines – The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals last Sunday to finish tied for Group A lead in the elimination round of the 9th UNTV Cup at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With former Ateneo star Macky Escalona presiding over the team’s fast start, the Furies notched their second straight win by downing the PhilHealth Konsulta, 98-89.

Not to be outdone, the Trailblazers from the Malacañang got a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds from Cris Dalaten to outlast the Judiciary Magis, 95-87, to draw level with the Furies and their victim with similar 3-2 cards.

Still, the three have already booked their slots to the next phase of the elims along with the winner between two-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and PhilHealth on Wednesday.

Both AFP and PhilHealth tote similar 2-2 records.

In the other game, the defending champion DENR Warriors finished third in Group B elims with a 111-41 drubbing of the Ombudsman Graftbusters.

Six players, led by RJ Lansang’s 22 points, scored in double figures for the Warriors, who handed the hapless Graftbusters their fourth defeat in five outings.

James Abugan led the Furies with 33 points while Jonathan Parrero and Escalona had 25 and 19 points, respectively.

Former Letran star Jonathan Aldave paced the Konsulta with 26 points.