^

Sports

Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

Philstar.com
February 6, 2023 | 11:32am
Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup
Cris Dalaten in action for the PMS Trailblazers.
UNTV Cup

Games Wednesday
(Novadeci Convention Center)

3 p.m. – PhilHealth vs AFP
4:30 p.m. – Senate vs PNP

MANILA, Philippines – The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals last Sunday to finish tied for Group A lead in the elimination round of the 9th UNTV Cup at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

With former Ateneo star Macky Escalona presiding over the team’s fast start, the Furies notched their second straight win by downing the PhilHealth Konsulta, 98-89.

Not to be outdone, the Trailblazers from the Malacañang got a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds from Cris Dalaten to outlast the Judiciary Magis, 95-87, to draw level with the Furies and their victim with similar 3-2 cards.

Still, the three have already booked their slots to the next phase of the elims along with the winner between two-time champion Armed Forces of the Philippines and PhilHealth on Wednesday.

Both AFP and PhilHealth tote similar 2-2 records.

In the other game, the defending champion DENR Warriors finished third in Group B elims with a 111-41 drubbing of the Ombudsman Graftbusters.

Six players, led by RJ Lansang’s 22 points, scored in double figures for the Warriors, who handed the hapless Graftbusters their fourth defeat in five outings.

James Abugan led the Furies with 33 points while Jonathan Parrero and Escalona had 25 and 19 points, respectively.

Former Letran star Jonathan Aldave paced the Konsulta with 26 points.

BASKETBALL

UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Sotto ends ties with 36ers, takes stuff elsewhere

14 hours ago
John Kai Sotto is headed for a new destination after a fruitful stay in the Land Down Under.
Sports
fbtw
Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

Angelis Resort pace home bets in Manila Hustle 3x3 opening day

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
They swept both their assignments in Pool A, as they opened the day's action with a victory over South Korea's G2L2, 21-...
Sports
fbtw
SMB just escapes this time

SMB just escapes this time

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
After three blowouts, San Miguel Beer survived its toughest test yet under new coach Jorge Gallent against win-starved Magnolia...
Sports
fbtw

NBA legends coming to town  

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
NBA legends Yao Ming, Dirk Nowitzki, Luis Scola and Andrei Kirilenko are expected to attend the FIBA World Cup Draw Weekend Festival in April as the clock ticks closer to the opening of the 32-nation conclave where...
Sports
fbtw

Filipinos bag bronze in PWD Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
The Philippine chess team quietly left the country a week ago with nothing in mind but a miracle in the 1st FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities in Belgrade, Serbia.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

Wild start seen to highlight TCC Invitational golf opener

24 minutes ago
A mad scramble for early control looms as The Country Club Invitational fires off Tuesday.
Sports
fbtw
Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

Laylo on verge of first chess title in 17 years

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Filipino Grandmaster Darwin Laylo is rekindling the fire that made him national champion twice almost two decades ago.
Sports
fbtw
Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

Super Rangers FC hurls the gauntlet for upcoming 7s

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
This is like the Power Rangers breaking up with others forming a new team.
Sports
fbtw
Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

Knicks, Raptors storm back from double-digit leads to pull off victories

2 hours ago
The New York Knicks climbed out of a 21-point hole to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 108-97, as the Toronto Raptors authored...
Sports
fbtw
Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

Furies, Trailblazers book wins in UNTV Cup

2 hours ago
The GSIS Furies and the OP-PMS Trailblazers outlasted their respective rivals last Sunday to finish tied for Group A lead...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with