Sans Valdez, Creamline stamps class on Petro Gazz to begin title defense

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 8:49pm
Sans Valdez, Creamline stamps class on Petro Gazz to begin title defense
Michele Gumabao
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — No Alyssa Valdez, no problem for the Creamline Cool Smashers as they opened their title retention bid in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference with a resounding three set win over the Petro Gazz Angels, 25-18, 25-20, 25-22, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

In a rematch of last season's All-Filipino Conference final — then known as the Open Conference — the Cool Smashers relied on their other weapons as Valdez continues to be sidelined due to injury.

Michele Gumabao and Celine Domingo led the push with 13 points each while Tots Carlos added 11 markers. Jeannette Panaga chipped in 10 points as well.

Creamline set the pace early with dominance in the opening set where they led by as much as 12, 23-11, before Petro Gazz got some momentum back with a 7-1 run powered by Nicole Tiamzon.

But Celine Domingo was quick to put out the fire as she converted on a quick attack to end the opening set, 25-18.

In the third set, Creamline dug deep as they grinded out the sweep even as an Aiza Maizo-Pontillas off the block attack gave Petro Gazz the 21-20 edge late.

But Creamline punctuated their efforts with a 5-1 run led by Gumabao and Domingo to complete the comeback and the three-set victory. An attack error by Jonah Sabete clinched the victory for Creamline, 25-22.

They thus denied Petro Gazz head coach Oliver Almadro a victory in his first game with the squad.

Maizo-Pontillas was the sole Angel in double digit scoring with 10 markers in the losing effort.

"Siyempre, naging happy 'yung team kasi siyempre first game, nakuha namin 'yung panalo. Alam naman natin 'yung PetroGazz ay galing din sa champon ng last conference, kaya talagang pinag-handaan din namin." said Creamline head coach Sherwin Meneses of their victory.

The Cool Smashers play the Cignal HD Spikers next on Thursday, February 9 at the FilOil EcoOil Center at 4 p.m. The Angels then seek a bounce back victory against the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at 6:30 p.m.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
