^

Sports

Fit-again Madayag relishes chance for 'redemption' in Choco Mucho's All-Filipino bid

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 7:15pm
Fit-again Madayag relishes chance for 'redemption' in Choco Mucho's All-Filipino bid
Maddie Madayag
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — Maddie Madayag was finally able to play a full game for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday, almost two years removed from suffering an ACL injury in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

In the Flying Titans' conference opener against the Akari Chargers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Madayag took Player of the Game honors as she finished with 11 points in their three-set victory.

The former Ateneo standout said that she was thankful for new head coach Dante Alinsunurin's trust to be able to contribute well to the victory.

"I'm very happy na binigyan ako ni Coach Dante ng opportunity to, for my redemption. Kasi ang tagal nung recovery ko and sobrang sakit nung pagkabagsak ko nun and sobrang saya lang na nakabawi ako ngayong game." she said after the game.

"But syempre, hindi lang kami titigil sa game na to, tuloy tuloy parin." she added.

When asked about if she was already back at full strength, Madayag said that she has yet to fully immerse in Alinsunurin's new system and therefore has much room to improve.

"Feeling ko hindi pa lalo na sa new system na maadapt namin. Feeling ko mas marami pa kaming matututunan and mas marami pa kaming maapply sa sarili namin." said Madayag. 

"So, syempre, di lang ako, di lang yung team, di pa 100% so meron pa kaming ibubuga." she added.

The middle blocker, though, reassured that there is no longer any concern for her health and she feels back in condition.

"Wala na [akong iniinda]." she said.

Madayag and the rest of the Flying Titans gun for a 2-0 start when they face the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, February 9, at the FilOil EcoOil Center.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strong Group crashes out of Dubai tiff quarters, falls to Al Riyadi

Strong Group crashes out of Dubai tiff quarters, falls to Al Riyadi

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A hot start by the Lebanese team saw the Strong Group trailing early by as big as 14 points, 33-19, at the end of the opening...
Sports
fbtw
Five ejected in Magic-T'Wolves brawl, Suns shock Celtics

Five ejected in Magic-T'Wolves brawl, Suns shock Celtics

3 hours ago
The wild scenes in Minneapolis erupted in the third quarter with an exchange between Orlando's Mo Bamba and Minnesota's Austin...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla on hunt for elusive TCC Invitational golf title

Mondilla on hunt for elusive TCC Invitational golf title

8 hours ago
Motivated by crushing setbacks, Clyde Mondilla never runs out of patience and hope in pursuit of a championship missing in...
Sports
fbtw
EJ equals national mark for bronze in Sweden

EJ equals national mark for bronze in Sweden

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Filipino world No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena ramped up his 2024 Paris Olympics bid with a record-matching, bronze medal-clinching...
Sports
fbtw
Bianca Bustamante inks full season with F1 Academy

Bianca Bustamante inks full season with F1 Academy

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
On Friday, Bustamante announced that she, with her Italian team PREMA, have inked a full-season contract in the Formula 4...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

PBA, Dark League Studios team up for 'Esports Bakbakan'

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 days ago
A new dawn has arrived in the Philippines sports landscape with the birth of the “PBA Esports Bakbakan” as an...
Sports
fbtw
Missing out on SEA Games, college esports champ LPU relishes Sibol MLBB qualifiers bid

Missing out on SEA Games, college esports champ LPU relishes Sibol MLBB qualifiers bid

By Luisa Morales | 11 days ago
Two-time Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) champions Lyceum of the Philippines is soaking in the adventure of being able...
Sports
fbtw
How ECHO broke the code of Blacklist International at the M4 World Championships

How ECHO broke the code of Blacklist International at the M4 World Championships

January 19, 2023 - 3:10pm
ECHO ended the dynasty of Blacklist International, breaking the almost adamantine code and triumphantly taking home the title...
Sports
fbtw
Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

Meet the woman behind world-class Filipino esports talents

By Michelle Lojo | January 19, 2023 - 11:54am
ECHO’s country manager, Mitch Liwanag, is well known in the Mobile Legends scene, having been part of esports organizations...
Sports
fbtw
M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

M5 hosting to help Philippines become esports hub, says POC chief

By Michelle Lojo | January 16, 2023 - 12:27pm
The M5 World Championship in the Philippines is set to happen in December 2023.
Sports
fbtw
Sweet Revenge: ECHO sweeps Blacklist International to rule all-Filipino M4 final

Sweet Revenge: ECHO sweeps Blacklist International to rule all-Filipino M4 final

By Michelle Lojo | January 15, 2023 - 9:02pm
A finals rematch of Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines Season Ten, ECHO completed their redemption bid in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with