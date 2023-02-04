Fit-again Madayag relishes chance for 'redemption' in Choco Mucho's All-Filipino bid

MANILA, Philippines — Maddie Madayag was finally able to play a full game for the Choco Mucho Flying Titans on Saturday, almost two years removed from suffering an ACL injury in the 2021 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference.

In the Flying Titans' conference opener against the Akari Chargers at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, Madayag took Player of the Game honors as she finished with 11 points in their three-set victory.

The former Ateneo standout said that she was thankful for new head coach Dante Alinsunurin's trust to be able to contribute well to the victory.

"I'm very happy na binigyan ako ni Coach Dante ng opportunity to, for my redemption. Kasi ang tagal nung recovery ko and sobrang sakit nung pagkabagsak ko nun and sobrang saya lang na nakabawi ako ngayong game." she said after the game.

"But syempre, hindi lang kami titigil sa game na to, tuloy tuloy parin." she added.

When asked about if she was already back at full strength, Madayag said that she has yet to fully immerse in Alinsunurin's new system and therefore has much room to improve.

"Feeling ko hindi pa lalo na sa new system na maadapt namin. Feeling ko mas marami pa kaming matututunan and mas marami pa kaming maapply sa sarili namin." said Madayag.

"So, syempre, di lang ako, di lang yung team, di pa 100% so meron pa kaming ibubuga." she added.

The middle blocker, though, reassured that there is no longer any concern for her health and she feels back in condition.

"Wala na [akong iniinda]." she said.

Madayag and the rest of the Flying Titans gun for a 2-0 start when they face the Petro Gazz Angels on Thursday, February 9, at the FilOil EcoOil Center.