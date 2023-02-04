^

Flying Titans power down Chargers in All-Filipino opener

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 5:55pm
Maddie Madayag
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:22 p.m.) — The Choco Mucho Flying Titans nipped the Akari Chargers in straight sets, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, to open the action in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Saturday.

With new head coach Dante Alinsunurin at the helm, the Flying Titans had an optimistic start to their campaign.

Fit-again Maddie Madayag, who looked back in top form since injuring her ACL in the 2021 PVL Open Conference, was back in the starting lineup for Choco Mucho and showed out on offense.

Madayag scored four straight points in the third set for the Flying Titans as they took a 17-15 lead over the Chargers after playing catch up for most of the canto.

But it was Kat Tolentino who scored Choco Mucho's last two points to clinch the sweep with an off the block and down the line hit for the dominant win, 25-20.

Madayag clinched Player of the Game honors in the opening match that drew a gate attendance of 9,819 in the Big Dome with 11 points off of nine attacks, one block, and one ace.

Tolentino and Bea De Leon also had 11 markers each in the all-around victory for Choco Mucho. Isa Molde added 10 points as well.

The Flying Titans also exploited the errors of their opponents as the Chargers committed 23 miscues against just 11 for Choco Mucho.

Alinsunurin expressed delight in his team's performance which marked his first win in professional women's volleyball.

"Sobrang saya sa naging panalo namin. Syempre, thankful din ako sa players ko and sa coaching staff na nagtulong tulong na para makuha namin yung game na yun. Then syempre, sobrang saya talaga." he said.

Dindin Santiago-Manabat paced Akari in the losing effort with 17 points for her debut with the Chargers. Janine Marciano chipped in 12 markers.

Choco Mucho play the Petro Gazz Angels next on Thursday, February 9, where they look for a 2-0 start to the tournament while the Akari Chargers seek a bounce back win over the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers next Saturday, February 11.

