Derrick Lewis looks for big time win in UFC Fight Night

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 2:48pm
Derrick Lewis looks for big time win in UFC Fight Night
Derrick Lewis (left) and Sergey Spivak

MANILA, Philippines — Derrick Lewis is looking to reclaim his reputation as a fearsome fighter in the UFC when he takes on Moldovan counterpart Sergey Spivak in the main event of UFC Fight Night this Sunday, February 5, at 2 p.m. Manila time.

Lewis (26-10-0, 17-8 in the UFC), the man with the most knockouts in UFC history with 13, was knocked out twice in succession in his last fights. 

Lewis was winning against Australian Tai Tuivasa when he got rocked in the second round and was knocked out. Then against Russian Sergei Pavlovich last July, Lewis was sent to the canvas in the very first round. Although the stoppage was controversial because Lewis wasn’t on the ropes or in immediate danger.

Nevertheless, the two consecutive losses derailed his bid for the heavyweight championship belt that is currently around the waist of Francis Ngannou.

"This is a big fight for me, man," explained Lewis. "I need to get back on track and build back my confidence."

It will not be smooth sailing for the 37-year old Lewis who celebrates his 38th birthday on February 7.

"It would be a nice birthday gift to myself to get that win," he said. "Always a good birthday gift."

His first step back to title contention is against Spivak (15-3-0, 6-3 in the UFC) who is coming off two consecutive wins –- both by KO.

"He is a dangerous man, but so am I," said Lewis. "Part of the training is the mental aspect and I worked on that because two losses can hurt your confidence."

When Lewis moves forward, he is dangerous. When his opponent puts him on his back heel, he has a harder time. In the previous two fights, he got nailed close to the Octagon’s fence.

"I have to stick to my game plan and make sure Sergey does not get me on the ground. I know I am older so it cannot be all brute strength. I have to use my wits in beating him," he explained.

"It’s nice to be headlining a UFC event, but it’s even better to get the win. And I will do it this Saturday (Sunday in Manila)." 

The fight will be televised live on the Premier Sports Channel over Skycable and Cignal as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

Philstar
