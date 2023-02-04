Que blows bid in Saudi International, joins Mickelson, Smith in sidelines

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que misfired in a disappointing frontside windup and ended up with a 70, blowing a three-under card and a chance to barge into the weekend play of the Saudi International still led by Mexican Abraham Ancer at the Royal Greens and Country Club course Friday.

Que wielded a hot putter to get back into contention after a shaky opening three-over par 73 Thursday, making six one-putts at the back that led to a two-under card then buried another birdie on the par-5 No. 4 to crash into the cutoff line.

But he lost his touch and momentum in the stretch, fumbling with back-to-back bogeys from No. 5 then yielding another stroke on the eighth, ironically on a three-putt miscue, to finish with a 37 and a 33.

With a 143 total, the three-time Asian Tour winner missed the cut by three.

Other notables who failed to advance were Phil Mickelson (71-141), last year’s champion Bubba Watson (66-142), world No. 4 Cameron Smith (69-142) and Bryson DeChambeau (75-147).

Ancer, meanwhile, slowed down with a 66 after a fiery 63, his 129 aggregate keeping him on top although Cameron Young moved within one at 130 after a 65, while Marc Leishman fired a 64 to join Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Louis Oosthuiszen (67) at third at 132.

Defending champion Harold Varner III also fought back with a 66 to earn a share of 11th at 135 with Paul Casey (67), Patrick Reed (68) and Sergio Garcia (70), while Brooks Koepka stood another shot back at 136 with 10 others after a 67.

Teeing off in the afternoon group, Que birdied Nos. 13 and 15 while scrambling for pars on Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 17 to get going. He also saved par on No. 2, two-putted for birdie on the fifth but failed to get up-and-down in the next two holes and never recovered.