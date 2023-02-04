^

Sports

Que blows bid in Saudi International, joins Mickelson, Smith in sidelines

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 4, 2023 | 2:18pm
Que blows bid in Saudi International, joins Mickelson, Smith in sidelines
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines — Angelo Que misfired in a disappointing frontside windup and ended up with a 70, blowing a three-under card and a chance to barge into the weekend play of the Saudi International still led by Mexican Abraham Ancer at the Royal Greens and Country Club course Friday.

Que wielded a hot putter to get back into contention after a shaky opening three-over par 73 Thursday, making six one-putts at the back that led to a two-under card then buried another birdie on the par-5 No. 4 to crash into the cutoff line.

But he lost his touch and momentum in the stretch, fumbling with back-to-back bogeys from No. 5 then yielding another stroke on the eighth, ironically on a three-putt miscue, to finish with a 37 and a 33.

With a 143 total, the three-time Asian Tour winner missed the cut by three.

Other notables who failed to advance were Phil Mickelson (71-141), last year’s champion Bubba Watson (66-142), world No. 4 Cameron Smith (69-142) and Bryson DeChambeau (75-147).

Ancer, meanwhile, slowed down with a 66 after a fiery 63, his 129 aggregate keeping him on top although Cameron Young moved within one at 130 after a 65, while Marc Leishman fired a 64 to join Thai Sadom Kaewkanjana (66) and Louis Oosthuiszen (67) at third at 132.

Defending champion Harold Varner III also fought back with a 66 to earn a share of 11th at 135 with Paul Casey (67), Patrick Reed (68) and Sergio Garcia (70), while Brooks Koepka stood another shot back at 136 with 10 others after a 67.

Teeing off in the afternoon group, Que birdied Nos. 13 and 15 while scrambling for pars on Nos. 10, 14, 16 and 17 to get going. He also saved par on No. 2, two-putted for birdie on the fifth but failed to get up-and-down in the next two holes and never recovered.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Strong Group crashes out of Dubai tiff quarters, falls to Al Riyadi

Strong Group crashes out of Dubai tiff quarters, falls to Al Riyadi

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A hot start by the Lebanese team saw the Strong Group trailing early by as big as 14 points, 33-19, at the end of the opening...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen too hot to handle

Beermen too hot to handle

By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
Juggernaut San Miguel Beer continued on its destructive path, flattening Terrafirma, 122-102, for yet another lopsided win...
Sports
fbtw
Nets' Irving asks for trade, reports say

Nets' Irving asks for trade, reports say

4 hours ago
The 30-year-old, who made his name with the Cleveland Cavaliers, is in his fourth year with the Nets after joining them from...
Sports
fbtw
Mondilla on hunt for elusive TCC Invitational golf title

Mondilla on hunt for elusive TCC Invitational golf title

2 hours ago
Motivated by crushing setbacks, Clyde Mondilla never runs out of patience and hope in pursuit of a championship missing in...
Sports
fbtw

Pido back in old post

14 hours ago
John Pido Jarencio is back in España.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Embiid, Morant banner NBA All-Star reserves

Embiid, Morant banner NBA All-Star reserves

14 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headlined the reserves announced Thursday for...
Sports
fbtw
EJ equals national mark for bronze in Sweden

EJ equals national mark for bronze in Sweden

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Filipino world No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena ramped up his 2024 Paris Olympics bid with a record-matching, bronze medal-clinching...
Sports
fbtw

Sealions beat City Lions

14 hours ago
PGJC-Navy used its veteran smarts and balanced scoring to hammer out a 25-19, 25-14, 25-23 victory over the hapless Santa Rosa side and get back into the mix in the Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at the Paco...
Sports
fbtw

Strong Group takes exit

14 hours ago
Strong Group fell prey to the hot-shooting Al Riyadi, 106-97, in their quarterfinals matchup and crashed out of contention in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship yesterday at the Al Nasr Club...
Sports
fbtw

Filipino chessers fall

14 hours ago
The Philippines succumbed to fancied Poland, 2.5-1.5, Thursday, in a big blow to its title bid in the 1st FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities in Belgrade, Serbia.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with