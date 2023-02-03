Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline begins PVL All-Filipino title defense vs Petro Gazz

Games Saturday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. - Akari vs Choco Mucho

6 p.m. - Creamline vs Petro Gazz



MANILA, Philippines — Creamline opens its title defense minus its heart and soul while Petro Gazz sets out and tries to prove it can win even without an import as the two face off Saturday in an early battle of the giants at the start the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez will sit out their 6 p.m. encounter as she tries to recover from a knee injury she sustained in the Reinforced Conference late last year but stressed the Cool Smashers could compete even in her absence.

“I have faith in my team that they can compete even without me,” said Valdez, who is expected to suit up late in the single-round elimination or come semifinals assuming her team makes it that far.

And it looks like the proud and mighty Jonathan Ng-owned franchise, winner of last season’s then Open and Invitational Conferences, will be a favorite as it kept its core composed of Jia de Guzman, two-time MVP Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Kyla Atienza, Michele Gumabao and Risa Sato intact.

In contrast, the Angels have made some significant changes, including injecting a new coach in former Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro to take over from Rald Ricafort, who jumped to PLDT.

Petro Gazz also bid goodbye to vital cogs Myla Pablo, who transferred to F2 Logistics, and libero Bang Pineda, who shifted to Akari.

In this particular conference, the Angels are expected to go all out for their first crown outside the Reinforced Conference, which they won twice but haven’t really won other conferences.

Ushering in the season is the 4 p.m. showdown pitting Akari, which upgraded by tapping Pineda, Dindin Manabat from Chery Tiggo and Eli Soyud from PLDT, versus Choco Mucho, which now has a new bench tactician in former national men’s squad coach Dante Alinsunurin.