^

Sports

Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline begins PVL All-Filipino title defense vs Petro Gazz

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 2:19pm
Alyssa Valdez-less Creamline begins PVL All-Filipino title defense vs Petro Gazz
The Creamline Cool Smashers
PVL

Games Saturday
(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

4 p.m. - Akari vs Choco Mucho
6 p.m. - Creamline vs Petro Gazz
 
MANILA, Philippines — Creamline opens its title defense minus its heart and soul while Petro Gazz sets out and tries to prove it can win even without an import as the two face off Saturday in an early battle of the giants at the start the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Team captain Alyssa Valdez will sit out their 6 p.m. encounter as she tries to recover from a knee injury she sustained in the Reinforced Conference late last year but stressed the Cool Smashers could compete even in her absence.

“I have faith in my team that they can compete even without me,” said Valdez, who is expected to suit up late in the single-round elimination or come semifinals assuming her team makes it that far.

And it looks like the proud and mighty Jonathan Ng-owned franchise, winner of last season’s then Open and Invitational Conferences, will be a favorite as it kept its core composed of Jia de Guzman, two-time MVP Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza, Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Kyla Atienza, Michele Gumabao and Risa Sato intact.

In contrast, the Angels have made some significant changes, including injecting a new coach in former Choco Mucho mentor Oliver Almadro to take over from Rald Ricafort, who jumped to PLDT.

Petro Gazz also bid goodbye to vital cogs Myla Pablo, who transferred to F2 Logistics, and libero Bang Pineda, who shifted to Akari.

In this particular conference, the Angels are expected to go all out for their first crown outside the Reinforced Conference, which they won twice but haven’t really won other conferences.

Ushering in the season is the 4 p.m. showdown pitting Akari, which upgraded by tapping Pineda, Dindin Manabat from Chery Tiggo and Eli Soyud from PLDT, versus Choco Mucho, which now has a new bench tactician in former national men’s squad coach Dante Alinsunurin.

CREAMLINE COOL SMASHERS

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Tiu rues officiating as Strong Group gets boot in Dubai cagefest

Tiu rues officiating as Strong Group gets boot in Dubai cagefest

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After finishing group play with a 3-1 slate, the Philippine team fell flat to begin their knockout match with Al Riyadi, trailing...
Sports
fbtw

Lebanon’s surprise weapons

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
Twice, Lebanon beat the Philippines in FIBA competitions last year. The first was a 95-80 blowout at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta in July and the second was an 85-81 decision in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta, Jr. was just given a fresh mandate by the Asian Football commu...
Sports
fbtw
Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Set to be the team's first competition in Europe in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, Bolden joins...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

3 hours ago
Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
James Younghusband tells struggling Azkals to 'keep being hungry'

James Younghusband tells struggling Azkals to 'keep being hungry'

By Luisa Morales | 49 minutes ago
According to Younghusband, their campaign in the regional tiff, which was the latest in a string of disappointing runs by...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino chessers lose to Poland, exit PWD FIDE Olympiad

Filipino chessers lose to Poland, exit PWD FIDE Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Henry Lopez lost his way and blew his drawing chances and fell to Marcin Molenda on board two while playing coach James Infiesto...
Sports
fbtw
James, Davis lead Lakers rally; 2 ejected as Cavs down Grizzlies

James, Davis lead Lakers rally; 2 ejected as Cavs down Grizzlies

1 hour ago
LeBron James continued to close in on the NBA's all-time scoring record as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a thrilling 112-111...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
It looks like the Pasig King Pirates are going to spring a surprise on the rest of the league when the third season of the...
Sports
fbtw
Spain's LaLiga fetes PBA, Philippine football body for community projects

Spain's LaLiga fetes PBA, Philippine football body for community projects

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Three projects were awarded for basketball, men's football and women's football, and they also received a €1,000 grant...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with