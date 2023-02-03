^

Sports

Filipino chessers lose to Poland, exit PWD FIDE Olympiad

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 2:07pm
Chess stock photo.
Image by Devanath from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines succumbed to a fancied Poland, 2.5-1.5, Thursday that dealt a big blow to its title bid in the 1st FIDE Olympiad for People with Disabilities in Belgrade, Serbia.

Henry Lopez lost his way and blew his drawing chances and fell to Marcin Molenda on board two while playing coach James Infiesto found himself in a cramp position and never recovered in falling to Pawel Piekielny on third board.

The pair of defeats sealed the Filipinos’ sad, painful fate as FIDE Master Sander Severino settled for a quick 14-move draw with a fellow world titlist in Marcin Tazbir on Board One and Darry Bernardo stunned International Master Piotr Dukaczewski on Board Four.

The stinging result sent the Filipinos sprawling down to No. 3 alongside Israel, IPCA, Cuba and Uzbekistan with six match points apiece after sharing No. 1 with Poland and India entering the fourth round.

The Poles zoomed to the top with eight points while the Indians, who drew with the Hungarians, 2-2, took No. 2 with seven points.

The country, which is being sponsored by the Philippine Sports Commission, will need to win its last two games including one against second pick Israel at press time to have a chance at the crown.

