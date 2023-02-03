^

Sports

Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
February 3, 2023 | 11:43am
Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

MANILA, Philippines – It looks like the Pasig King Pirates are going to spring a surprise on the rest of the league when the third season of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines gets underway on February 18.

“We are aiming to be the All-Filipino Cup champion in this conference,” boldly proclaimed head coach Franco Camillo. “But we need proper preparation for this because it will not be easy.”

“Many teams have adjusted their lineups and added new players for this conference.”

Pasig won the Wesley So Cup and the Open Conference of PCAP’s second season. Like the San Juan Predators before them, they are gunning to win all the PCAP crown jewels. 

The King Pirates boast of GM Mark Paragua, IM Cris Ramayrat, IM Sherily Cua and Kevin Arquero among others.

Camillo, however, put the rest of the league on notice: “We added one player for our top board. We will reveal his name when we submit our final lineup.”

PCAP shortened its calendar to two conferences this third season — the All-Filipino Cup and the Wesley So Cup. In between the two conferences will be two pocket tournaments — the inter-commercial and the inter-collegiate tournaments.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Lebanon’s surprise weapons

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Twice, Lebanon beat the Philippines in FIBA competitions last year. The first was a 95-80 blowout at the FIBA Asia Cup in Jakarta in July and the second was an 85-81 decision in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying...
Sports
fbtw
Tiu rues officiating as Strong Group gets boot in Dubai cagefest

Tiu rues officiating as Strong Group gets boot in Dubai cagefest

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After finishing group play with a 3-1 slate, the Philippine team fell flat to begin their knockout match with Al Riyadi, trailing...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta, Jr. was just given a fresh mandate by the Asian Football commu...
Sports
fbtw

Obiena out of Asian Indoor

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
World No. 3 pole vaulter EJ Obiena won’t be competing in the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Feb. 10-12 after all. PATAFA (Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association) secretary-general...
Sports
fbtw
Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Set to be the team's first competition in Europe in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, Bolden joins...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
James, Davis lead Lakers rally; 2 ejected as Cavs down Grizzlies

James, Davis lead Lakers rally; 2 ejected as Cavs down Grizzlies

7 minutes ago
LeBron James continued to close in on the NBA's all-time scoring record as the Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a thrilling 112-111...
Sports
fbtw
Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

Kyrgios pleads guilty to assaulting ex-girlfriend

1 hour ago
Nick Kyrgios on Friday pleaded guilty to assaulting his former girlfriend.
Sports
fbtw
Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

Pasig eyes ruling All-Filipino Cup in new PCAP season

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It looks like the Pasig King Pirates are going to spring a surprise on the rest of the league when the third season of the...
Sports
fbtw
Spain's LaLiga fetes PBA, Philippine football body for community projects

Spain's LaLiga fetes PBA, Philippine football body for community projects

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Three projects were awarded for basketball, men's football and women's football, and they also received a €1,000 grant...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid, Morant lead NBA All-Star reserves

Embiid, Morant lead NBA All-Star reserves

3 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant headlined the reserves announced Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with