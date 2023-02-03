Bolden, familiar faces banner Filipinas in Pinatar Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Sarina Bolden will be among the 25 members of the Philippine women's national football team that will see action in the Pinatar Cup 2023 in Spain later this month.

Set to be the team's first competition in Europe in preparation for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in July, Bolden joins fellow forwards Isabella Flanigan, Katrina Guillou and Quinley Quezada in Alen Stajcic's lineup.

Veterans Inna Palacios and Hali Long will also return to the squad after missing out on the Filipinas’ last camp as Stajcic maintains a fairly familiar squad in the tournament that will pit them against Iceland, Scotland and Wales.

Joining Palacios as goalkeepers are Olivia McDaniel and Kiara Fontanilla.

Meanwhile, Maya Alcantara, Alicia Barker, Reina Bonta, Jessika Cowart, Malea Cesar, Sofia Harrison, Eva Madarang and Dominique Randle join Long as defenders.

In the midfield, the Filipinas will be counting on the likes of skipper Tahnai Annis, Anicka Castaneda, Sara Eggesvik, Carleigh Frilles, Reinna Gabriel, Kaya Hawkinson, Camille Rodriguez, Jaclyn Sawicki and Meryll Serrano.

The Filipinas will open the competition against Wales on February 15 (February 16, Manila time). Games will be played at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro Del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain.

After the tournament, the Filipina booters are expected to see action in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April and the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in May before the Women's World Cup.