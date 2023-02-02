Que falters in early start, limps with 73 in Saudi International

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que hobbled in an early start then scrambled but failed to rebound, limping with a three-over 73 and heading for another early exit in the Saudi International paced by clubhouse leader Abraham Ancer of Mexico at the Royal Greens and Country Club Thursday.

Drawing a spot in the morning wave, the three-time Asian Tour winner instead struggled with mishits and missed shots, dropping two strokes right on No. 2 of the par-70 (35-35) layout. He birdied the fifth but bogeyed No. 9 then yielded another stroke on No. 14 for a 37-36 round.

He hit just eight fairways, reached regulation just 11 times and finished with 31 putts.

With half of the 126-player field still to complete play at presstime, the Filipino shotmaker stood at 107th and in danger missing the cut the way he did last year.

Ancer, meanwhile, grabbed the early honors from a slew of major winners as he fired a solid 63 to wrest a one-stroke clubhouse lead over Colombia’s Sebastian Muñoz, who also shot a flawless round of 64, while Sergio Garcia, Cameron Young and Louis Oosthuizen matched 65s.

Defending champion Harold Varner III had a three-under card after seven holes, while world No. 4 Cameron Smith had a one-over card after six holes at the front.

Some of the world’s best, on the other hand, turned in so-so rounds, including Lee Westwood, who carded a 68, and Brooks Koepka, who put in a 69, while Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel matched 70s.

Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey had one-under cards after six holes while Ian Poulter, Joaquin Niemann and Sihwan Kim had even-par rounds after eight holes.