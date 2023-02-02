^

Sports

Que falters in early start, limps with 73 in Saudi International

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 9:57pm
Que falters in early start, limps with 73 in Saudi International
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que hobbled in an early start then scrambled but failed to rebound, limping with a three-over 73 and heading for another early exit in the Saudi International paced by clubhouse leader Abraham Ancer of Mexico at the Royal Greens and Country Club Thursday.

Drawing a spot in the morning wave, the three-time Asian Tour winner instead struggled with mishits and missed shots, dropping two strokes right on No. 2 of the par-70 (35-35) layout. He birdied the fifth but bogeyed No. 9 then yielded another stroke on No. 14 for a 37-36 round.

He hit just eight fairways, reached regulation just 11 times and finished with 31 putts.

With half of the 126-player field still to complete play at presstime, the Filipino shotmaker stood at 107th and in danger missing the cut the way he did last year.

Ancer, meanwhile, grabbed the early honors from a slew of major winners as he fired a solid 63 to wrest a one-stroke clubhouse lead over Colombia’s Sebastian Muñoz, who also shot a flawless round of 64, while Sergio Garcia, Cameron Young and Louis Oosthuizen matched 65s.

Defending champion Harold Varner III had a three-under card after seven holes, while world No. 4 Cameron Smith had a one-over card after six holes at the front.

Some of the world’s best, on the other hand, turned in so-so rounds, including Lee Westwood, who carded a 68, and Brooks Koepka, who put in a 69, while Phil Mickelson, Graeme McDowell and Charl Schwartzel matched 70s.

Bryson DeChambeau and Paul Casey had one-under cards after six holes while Ian Poulter, Joaquin Niemann and Sihwan Kim had even-par rounds after eight holes.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

Philippine football chief Araneta reelected to FIFA Council

By Anthony Suntay | 11 hours ago
Philippine Football Federation president Mariano Araneta, Jr. was just given a fresh mandate by the Asian Football commu...
Sports
fbtw
Ginebra's Scottie Thompson ready to become father

Ginebra's Scottie Thompson ready to become father

By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Thompson and Serrano announced that they are expecting in late January, with the Gin Kings guard saying they are already six...
Sports
fbtw
Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he’s optimistic of the national team’s chances of advancing beyond...
Sports
fbtw
Severino stars anew as Filipino chessers rip Serbians to stay unbeaten

Severino stars anew as Filipino chessers rip Serbians to stay unbeaten

By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
Severino, a former world champion for the physically disabled, wielded the Caro-Kann Defense like a magic wand and totally...
Sports
fbtw
CEU sweeps way to UCBL title

CEU sweeps way to UCBL title

5 hours ago
Centro Escolar University completed its dominance in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Que falters in early start, limps with 73 in Saudi International

Que falters in early start, limps with 73 in Saudi International

By Jan Veran | 56 minutes ago
Angelo Que hobbled in an early start then scrambled but failed to rebound.
Sports
fbtw
Monsalve, 2 other Filipina golfers make Thai LPGA Tour cut

Monsalve, 2 other Filipina golfers make Thai LPGA Tour cut

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Marvi Monsalve blew a solid start with a disastrous triple-bogey mishap as she ended up with a 74 but still made the cut at...
Sports
fbtw
Tatum, Celtics wallop Nets; Sixers rebound

Tatum, Celtics wallop Nets; Sixers rebound

10 hours ago
Jayson Tatum scored 31 points as the Boston Celtics put the depleted Brooklyn Nets firmly in their place with a brutal 139-96...
Sports
fbtw
Acer Chromebook Vero debuts for education market

Acer Chromebook Vero debuts for education market

11 hours ago
Acer also introduces three new Chromebook lines for education with durability features ideal for school K-12 environment...
Sports
fbtw
Nomads consolidates squad for upcoming 7s

Nomads consolidates squad for upcoming 7s

By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
The Manila Nomads and the Manila Nomads Braves will merge into one squad for the upcoming 2023 season of the AIA 7s Football...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with