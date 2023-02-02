^

Monsalve, 2 other Filipina golfers make Thai LPGA Tour cut

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 9:53pm
MANILA, Philippines – Marvi Monsalve blew a solid start with a disastrous triple-bogey mishap as she ended up with a 74 but still made the cut at tied 39th after two rounds of the BGC Championship now paced by LPGA Tour-bound Natthakritta Vongtaveelap in Nakyon Nayok in central Thailand Thursday.

Vongtaveelap, a two-time Thai Amateur Open champion, birdied the last three holes of the Watermill Golf Club and Resort course for an eight-under 64 as she stormed past compatriot Boonchant Jaravee with a 15-under 129 aggregate heading to the final round of the THB1.2 million championship, the kickoff leg of this year’s Thai LPGA Tour.

Jaravee, also priming up for LPGA’s Honda Thailand in three weeks’ time after hurdling the LPGA Q-Series, shot a 66 to move to second at 133 as first round leader Sukaree Kornkamol fumbled with a 73 after a 63 to tumble to joint fourth at 136 behind third running Sukapan Budsabakorn, who pooled a 135 after a 68.

Monsalve, the best Filipina scorer with a 71 after 18 holes of the 54-hole event, tried to work her way up from eight shots down with birdies on Nos. 10 and 12 from where she teed off. But she hit a couple of errant shots on the par-5 No. 13, leading to an 8 then she dropped another stroke on the next before closing her backside with a run of pars for a 38.

She hit two more birdies against a bogey in the first four holes at the front but yielded another stroke on the seventh and missed a birdie chance on the par-5 ninth for that 74 and a 145.

Though she made the top 45 and ties cut, Monsalve lay too far behind to contend but remained hopeful of putting up a strong finish to at least break into the Top 25.

Chanelle Avaricio missed a couple of birdie opportunities and parred the first 15 holes then failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 No. 16 for a 73 and a 146, the same output put in by Gretchen Villacencio, who shot two birdies but made four bogeys for a 74.

The duo tied with eight others for the last 10 berths into the final round but Harmie Constantino, who struggled with a 74 Wednesday, missed the cut with a 75 for a 149 and a share of 67th while Lizbeth Alcantara limped with a 78 for a 154 and joint 90th.

