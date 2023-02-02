^

Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki got 'power and motivation' from Team Lakay visit

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 2, 2023 | 9:47am
Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki got 'power and motivation' from Team Lakay visit
Shinya Aoki (right, in black)
Courtesy of ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Japanese mixed martial arts star Shinya Aoki bared he gained much during his personal trip to the Philippines last week, where he visited famed Baguio-based Team Lakay stable.

Aoki, a former ONE lightweight champion, said that the trip didn't have a specific goal, but he wanted to jumpstart a feeling within himself.

After spending two days in Team Lakay's Benguet gym, Aoki said that he was able to feel reenergized.

"There's no specific reason I came [to the Philippines]. But I thought if I come here to see Eduard [Folayang] and visit Team Lakay, I can feel something or I can find something," Aoki told ONE Championship.

Folayang is considered a rival of Aoki, as they met often for the Lightweight strap.

Despite their competition inside the ONE Circle, Aoki said that he was received warmly by both Folayang and the other Team Lakay fighters.

"That's why I came. And now I got so much power and motivation from them," said Aoki.

The lightweight contender trained and shared his knowledge with some of the young guns of Team Lakay. He was joined by the likes of former champions like Folayang, Joshua Pacio, Kevin Belingon, and rising stars Lito Adiwang and Jhanlo Sangiao, among others.

But apart from MMA, Aoki also enjoyed the food up north.

"When I visited the Philippines in 2018, I didn’t realize that food is nice here. In the past few days, I had a lot of good food," he said.

"Maybe it’s because the people who bring me [out] to eat are nice, so I can enjoy eating here. Also, people here are really kind and nice. Maybe Manila is too busy, but the countryside has slower life so people seem nicer," he continued.

As for Folayang and the rest of Team Lakay, Aoki had nothing but good words for how they received him. He considered the overall experience "amazing".

"I really appreciate how he treats me and how he sees me as a friend," Aoki said.

"Not only Eduard but his teammates also showed me respect. It’s so amazing," he added.

