Que levels up, vies vs big guns in Saudi International golf tilt

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 5:41pm
Que levels up, vies vs big guns in Saudi International golf tilt
Angelo Que

MANILA, Philippines – Angelo Que, who loves challenging himself in a highly competitive environment, hopes to make the most of his stint in the Saudi International and gain invaluable lessons and experience from the event firing off Thursday at the Royal Greens and Country Club.

The 72-hole championship kicks off this year’s Asian Tour with the $5 million event boasting of the strongest and deepest field ever assembled in the region’s premier circuit, led by world No. 4 and last year’s (British) Open winner Cameron Smith of Australia and 11 other major champions.

Also in the stellar cast are Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Brooke Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen, Graeme McDowell, Sergio Garcia, Charl Schwartzel, Bryson de Chambeau, Bubba Watson, Henrik Stenson and Patrick Reed.

Que drew an early 7:25 a.m. start with Thai Tirawat Kaewsiribandit and Miguel Carballo of Argentina on No. 1 of the 7,010-yard course with no high expectations but to learn and improve his game more.

“What matters most is that I keep learning something relevant and new, and that’s enough to keep me happy and fulfilled,” he said.

The amiable Filipino ace, a multi-titled campaigner back home and one-time winner on the Japan Golf Tour, missed the cut here last year but hopes to buck the odds and be able to get a rare chance to compete with any of the world’s top guns in the last two days.

Meanwhile, an explosive start looms with a number of marquee matchups, including in the 12:15 p.m. flight on No. 1 with Smith, DeChambeau and Johnson, and in the 7:45 a.m. group on No. 10 pitting Mickelson, Koepka and Abraham Ancer.

Watson gets a chance for redemption as he plays defending champion Harold Varner III and Thai ace Jazz Janewattananond at 12:05 p.m., also on the first hole, while Reed opens his bid against Joaquin Niemman and Sihwan Kim at 12:25 p.m. on No. 1.

Varner rolled in a monster eagle putt from 92 feet to beat Watson by one last year.

McDowell, Cameron Young and Cameron Champ are grouped in the 7:25 p.m. flight on No. 10, while Garcia will tee off next with Sebastian Munoz and Scott Vincent.

Other notables in the field are Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Lee Westwood and the Top 10 players in the 2022 Asian Tour Order of Merit, led by Sihwan Kim, Bio Kim, Vincent, Chan Shih-Chang and Travis Smith.

