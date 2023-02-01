F2â€™s Regine Diego ecstatic to blaze coaching trail in PVL

F2’s Regine Diego ecstatic to blaze coaching trail in PVL

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Regine Diego has the distinct honor of becoming the first-ever female head coach in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) since it turned professional.

But with the honor comes pressure, which the former DLSU Lady Spiker takes in stride. Because her former mentor, Ramil de Jesus, has the faith in her.

As the multi-titled de Jesus takes a sabbatical from calling the shots for F2, Diego was his choice to carry the torch.

“I'm actually super happy to be here. I wish I could coach side by side with Coach Ramil; that's the dream. But hopefully, eventually, malapit na. I can feel it,” said Diego during the pre-tournament presser of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino press conference.

“It feels weird to be the coach at first, to be the coach of some of my teammates before. But it's better. I think I'm in a good place, because it feels so much easier for me to talk to them,” she added.

Diego, who played for DLSU in the late 2000s, takes over the reins after F2 fell short of the post-season in the PVL Reinforced Conference last year.

Even as the challenges prove daunting, Diego believes she has the upper hand in communicating with her players.

“It's good na may nagli-lead, na nai-intindihan 'yung language ko. So I think ano 'yan sa amin, doon kami lamang. 'Yung relationship na babae sa babae. Hopefully ma-translate din ito sa laro,” she said.

As for what her expectations are for herself, especially considering that she’s a trail blazer for women coaches, Diego hopes for the best.

“I'm very glad and very happy to be the first, and hopefully not the last. I hope to be the spark of empowering women. But it's also very pressuring for me, kasi siyempre I'm going to lead, or I have to be a good example for these ladies and girls who are supporting Philippine volleyball,” she said.

“But hopefully, we'll do our best and I'll do my best. And, hopefully, I'll be… Hopefully a woman can be the last man standing for this year.”

Diego makes her coaching debut for F2 on Tuesday, February 7, against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the PhilSports Arena.