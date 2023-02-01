^

Sports

F2’s Regine Diego ecstatic to blaze coaching trail in PVL

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 4:04pm
F2â€™s Regine Diego ecstatic to blaze coaching trail in PVL
F2's Regine Diego
PVL

MANILA, Philippines – F2 Logistics Cargo Movers Regine Diego has the distinct honor of becoming the first-ever female head coach in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) since it turned professional.

But with the honor comes pressure, which the former DLSU Lady Spiker takes in stride. Because her former mentor, Ramil de Jesus, has the faith in her.

As the multi-titled de Jesus takes a sabbatical from calling the shots for F2, Diego was his choice to carry the torch.

“I'm actually super happy to be here. I wish I could coach side by side with Coach Ramil; that's the dream. But hopefully, eventually, malapit na. I can feel it,” said Diego during the pre-tournament presser of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino press conference.

“It feels weird to be the coach at first, to be the coach of some of my teammates before. But it's better. I think I'm in a good place, because it feels so much easier for me to talk to them,” she added.

Diego, who played for DLSU in the late 2000s, takes over the reins after F2 fell short of the post-season in the PVL Reinforced Conference last year.

Even as the challenges prove daunting, Diego believes she has the upper hand in communicating with her players.

“It's good na may nagli-lead, na nai-intindihan 'yung language ko. So I think ano 'yan sa amin, doon kami lamang. 'Yung relationship na babae sa babae. Hopefully ma-translate din ito sa laro,” she said.

As for what her expectations are for herself, especially considering that she’s a trail blazer for women coaches, Diego hopes for the best.

“I'm very glad and very happy to be the first, and hopefully not the last. I hope to be the spark of empowering women. But it's also very pressuring for me, kasi siyempre I'm going to lead, or I have to be a good example for these ladies and girls who are supporting Philippine volleyball,” she said.

“But hopefully, we'll do our best and I'll do my best. And, hopefully, I'll be… Hopefully a woman can be the last man standing for this year.”

Diego makes her coaching debut for F2 on Tuesday, February 7, against the PLDT High Speed Hitters at the PhilSports Arena.

PVL

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

Chot upbeat on Gilas chances

By Joaquin Henson | 17 hours ago
Gilas head coach Chot Reyes said yesterday he’s optimistic of the national team’s chances of advancing beyond...
Sports
fbtw
Azkals' Etheridge faced 'incident of racism' in Birmingham, says team

Azkals' Etheridge faced 'incident of racism' in Birmingham, says team

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
According to the Blues, the goalkeeper made match official Keith Stroud aware of what happened, which led to a delayed restart...
Sports
fbtw
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 1 day ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw

Manny in demand

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is officially retired from boxing but continues to be in demand for appearances and exhibitions all over the world.
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group wary of Lebanese teams

Strong Group wary of Lebanese teams

2 hours ago
As expected, the Lebanese teams are emerging as the top threat to Strong Group's bid to bring the title back to Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Que levels up, vies vs big guns in Saudi International golf tilt

Que levels up, vies vs big guns in Saudi International golf tilt

By Jan Veran | 8 minutes ago
Angelo Que, who loves challenging himself in a highly competitive environment, hopes to make the most of his stint in the...
Sports
fbtw
Reflecting on the Filipinas' World Cup qualification a year after

Reflecting on the Filipinas' World Cup qualification a year after

By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
The Philippine women's national football team recently celebrated the anniversary of their historic qualification to the 2023...
Sports
fbtw
Severino leads Filipino chessers to share of lead in PWD Chess Olympiad

Severino leads Filipino chessers to share of lead in PWD Chess Olympiad

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
FIDE Master Sander Severino outplayed Milan Orsag in 38 moves of a Queen’s Gambit Exchange Variation to power the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Acer launches trio of durable TravelMate laptops for education that help reduce eye strain

Acer launches trio of durable TravelMate laptops for education that help reduce eye strain

3 hours ago
The rugged laptops are built to withstand the daily rigors of school life and utilize recycled materials to reduce waste...
Sports
fbtw
'Battle of the Grandmasters' chess tourney gets underway

'Battle of the Grandmasters' chess tourney gets underway

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The country’s top Grandmasters, a group of young guns eyeing fame and glory, and the two top-notch lady woodpushers...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with