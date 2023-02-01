CEU shoots for historic sweep in UCBL cagefest

MANILA, Philippines – Centro Escolar University goes for history as the mighty Scorpions try to reclaim the title in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) via a grand sweep Thursday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

No team has ever swept the tournament, and that will be CEU’s mission when they clash with the Olivarez College Sea Lions at 2 p.m.

The Scorpions inched closer to regaining the crown they won in the inaugural edition of the event in 2017 with a 78-73 victory in Game One of their title series on Monday.

CEU advanced outright to the finals after sweeping the two-round eliminations of the seven-team tournament also presented by Vespa and supported by Gerry’s Grill.

Out to lead the Scorpions are Ayodeji Balogun, Leonard Santiago, Franz Diaz and Vince Ferrer, who all finished in double figures in Game One.

John Umali and Edmund Dela Cruz need to produce significant numbers if the Sea Lions are to force a winner-take-all match on Monday.