^

Sports

Van der Valk stoked for TCC Invitational repeat bid

Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 10:14am
Van der Valk stoked for TCC Invitational repeat bid
Guido Van der Valk

MANILA, Philippines – Guido Van der Valk is just as thrilled and inspired as the rest of the men of the tour for the Philippine Golf Tour restart next week but still striving to reach top form in time for rich The Country Club Invitational unfolding February 7 at the TCC course in Laguna.

“I’m very excited to have the season start again, especially to play TCC after two years,” said the Dutchman, who nipped Clyde Mondilla by one to claim the last TCC trophy in 2020 and join the elite circle of winners in the flagship tournament of each PGT season.

While he topped the seven-leg PGT edition last year with victories at Splendido Taal and Pradera Verde, Van der Valk’s TCC Invitational preparations suffered a snag weeks before his defense of the TCC championship.

“I’m about a 6 at the moment,” he said when asked how he would rate his game at this stage. “It’s tough to sharpen my game as the club where I’m member at is closed for its member-guest tournament the week before the TCC Invitational.”

But he said he’s been working on his swing the last few weeks, saying: “Swing is slowly progressing to where I want it. I’m working hard to get as good in shape as I can.”

The rest of the stellar cast, made up of the past winners and/or the Top 30 players in last year’s PGT Order of Merit, are also in the thick of preparations for the 72-hole championship, which offers a record P6 million total purse with the winner pocketing P1.5 million.

“I know if I play well I can win again. Just got to get my game in shape in the next few days,” stressed Van der Valk.

But a slew of aces will be going all-out to foil his back-to-back title drive in the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.-organized event, including Mondilla, who won the last Philippine Open, also at TCC, in 2019, Tony Lascuña, Reymon Jaraula, Jhonnel Ababa, Lloyd Go, Ira Alido, Joenard Rates, Ruperto Zaragosa III, Sean Ramos, Rico Depilo, Orlan Sumcad and Jerson Balasabas.

Last year’s leg winners Zanieboy Gialon and Michael Bibat are also both primed for a shot at the prestigious championship, along with Gerald Rosales, Jay Bayron, Dino Villanueva, Marvin Dumandan, Fidel Concepcion, Albin Engino, Enrico Gallardo, Richard Sinfuego and Art Arbole.

Three-time winner Angelo Que and former champion Miguel Tabuena, however, won’t be around as the former is booked to compete in the rich Saudi International this week and in International Series Oman on Feb. 9-12 where the latter will join him.

The traditional pro-am tournament will be held on Feb. 6, featuring a select number of pros and amateur guests of the sponsoring ICTSI, with the practice round set in the afternoon.

GOLF

GUIDO VAN DER VALK
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 23 hours ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw

Manny in demand

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is officially retired from boxing but continues to be in demand for appearances and exhibitions all over the world.
Sports
fbtw
Azkals' Etheridge faced 'incident of racism' in Birmingham, says team

Azkals' Etheridge faced 'incident of racism' in Birmingham, says team

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
According to the Blues, the goalkeeper made match official Keith Stroud aware of what happened, which led to a delayed restart...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group 5 nears group sweep

Strong Group 5 nears group sweep

By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Strong Group moved on the cusp of a group sweep after walloping listless Al Wahda of Syria, 87-61, in the 32nd Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

1 day ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) welcomed Quezon Province and Negros Muscovados to its fold on Sunday night...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gomera off to another title chase in PPS Bais netfest

Gomera off to another title chase in PPS Bais netfest

35 minutes ago
Mcleen Gomera hopes to start out strong coming off a break as he shoots for a “double” in the PPS-PEPP Mayor Luigi...
Sports
fbtw
Choco Mucho's De Leon wishes longtime teammate Gaston 'the best' with new squad

Choco Mucho's De Leon wishes longtime teammate Gaston 'the best' with new squad

By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Having been teammates since their college days in Ateneo, de Leon and Gaston will now be foes as the latter left the Choco...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine jiu-jitsu team ready for Asian Championships

Philippine jiu-jitsu team ready for Asian Championships

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
With the national trials all set and done, the Philippine jiu-jitsu team is getting ready for its last weeks of preparations...
Sports
fbtw
Van der Valk stoked for TCC Invitational repeat bid

Van der Valk stoked for TCC Invitational repeat bid

1 hour ago
Guido Van der Valk is just as thrilled and inspired as the rest of the men of the tour for the Philippine Golf Tour restart...
Sports
fbtw
Anshul Jubli's giant step for India in UFC

Anshul Jubli's giant step for India in UFC

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
When 28-year-old Anshul Jubli enters the Octagon as the “main event” of the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with