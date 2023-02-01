^

Eala exits Thailand Open, falls to German foe

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 9:24am
Alex Eala
Thailand Open

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tennis sensation Alex Eala ended her stint in the Round of 32 of the Thailand Open in Hua Hin on Tuesday as she failed to overcome sixth seed Tatjana Maria of Germany.

Eala, 17, plowed through the qualifiers to see action in the main draw of the WTA 250 tiff but faced a tall task against the 63rd-ranked Maria in her first match of the tournament proper.

The 35-year-old Maria needed only a little over an hour to dispatch Eala, 6-2, 6-2, and send the teen packing.

Maria leaned on her service game as she tallied seven aces in the victory. This was compounded by Eala's own struggles on her own as she committed five double faults.

Despite her early exit, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar relished the opportunity to play in another WTA tournament.

"Thank you, Thailand Open! It was a great experience getting through the qualies and playing the main draw in this WTA 250k tournament," wrote Eala on social media.

"It was great to be playing back home in Southeast Asia!" she added.

Eala is expected to return to Manila for a quick break before heading back into action.

ALEX EALA

TENNIS
