^

Sports

Pinays seek strong start as Thai LPGA gets under way

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 3:37pm
Pinays seek strong start as Thai LPGA gets under way
Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino hope to make the most of their maiden stints on the Thai LPGA Tour as they head a five-player Filipina crew in the BGC Championship, which unwraps Wednesday at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakyon Nayok in central Thailand.

Avaricio placed 13th while Constantino wound up 15th in last week’s Thai LPGA Q-School to earn playing rights in one of the region’s premier women’s golf circuit with the former drawing a 12:50 p.m. start on No. 10, also at the Watermill layout, with locals Napatthorn Paksanont and Pattraporn Sripatrprasite.

Constantino kicks off her bid at the front, also at 12:50 p.m., with Wipawee Sangsura and Sawita Srtannyarat.

Other Pinays seeing action in the THB1.2 million championship spread over 54 holes are Marvi Monsalve, Lizbeth Alcantara and Gretchen Villacencio.

Lois Kaye Go failed to clinch one of the Top 20 berths in the qualifier but at No. 21, she’s eligible to play in Category 9 and 10 events. The Cebuana ace, however, has deferred her pro stint to help anchor the country’s bid in the Queen Sirikit Cup slated Feb. 20-24 at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters layout in Carmona, Cavite.

Monsalve, meanwhile, also drew a late start at 12:30 p.m. on No. 1 with Chonnikarn Chaiyasith and Pimnipa Panthong with Villacencio joining Praewa Kongpolphrom and Thai amateur Chananyu Chowiwattana in the next group.

Alcantara, on the other hand, will start in a group ahead of Avaricio’s at 12:40 p.m. with Thais Intuon Detkhum and Tip Seeumpornroj.

Headlining the cast are last year’s Thai LPGA Order of Merit winner Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and top locals Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Sherman Santiwiwatthnaphong and Chanattee Wannasan along with Thai LPGA leg winners Saraporn Chamchoi, Kultida Pramphun, Aunchisa Utama and Wannasiri Sirisampant.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 5 hours ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

5 hours ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) welcomed Quezon Province and Negros Muscovados to its fold on Sunday night...
Sports
fbtw
Yulo to skip Asian Games for artistic gymnastics worlds in Belgium

Yulo to skip Asian Games for artistic gymnastics worlds in Belgium

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
Filipino champion gymnast Caloy Yulo will be skipping the Hangzhou Asian Games to join the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships...
Sports
fbtw

Four-point shot in All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
There are plans to unravel innovative features to spice up the PBA All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo, on March 9 to 12 and while purists may frown on the “gimmicks,” they surely won’t deny that the...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

5 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Mindoro Tamaraws looking to unveil best version for PCAP's 3rd season

Mindoro Tamaraws looking to unveil best version for PCAP's 3rd season

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
You know what they say when you’re down at the bottom — the only way to go is up. And that is exactly the attitude...
Sports
fbtw
Doncic explodes for 53 points as Mavs thwart Pistons

Doncic explodes for 53 points as Mavs thwart Pistons

2 hours ago
Luka Doncic returned from injury with a 53-point bang as the Dallas Mavericks routed the Detroit Pistons, 111-105.
Sports
fbtw
Philippine obstacle sports body ready for another busy year

Philippine obstacle sports body ready for another busy year

3 hours ago
The Pilipinas Obstacle Sports Federation (POSF) is facing a very hectic schedule this year with two major international competitions...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi gears up for maiden Queen Sirikit Cup golf campaign

Malixi gears up for maiden Queen Sirikit Cup golf campaign

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
Rianne Malixi has a couple of things going for her in the run-up to the Queen Sirikit Cup unfolding at the Manila Southwoods...
Sports
fbtw
Undermanned Lakers fall to Nets

Undermanned Lakers fall to Nets

3 hours ago
A depleted Los Angeles Lakers slid to defeat on the road against the Brooklyn Nets, 121-104 Monday (Tuesday, Manila time...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with