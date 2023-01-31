Pinays seek strong start as Thai LPGA gets under way

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino hope to make the most of their maiden stints on the Thai LPGA Tour as they head a five-player Filipina crew in the BGC Championship, which unwraps Wednesday at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort in Nakyon Nayok in central Thailand.

Avaricio placed 13th while Constantino wound up 15th in last week’s Thai LPGA Q-School to earn playing rights in one of the region’s premier women’s golf circuit with the former drawing a 12:50 p.m. start on No. 10, also at the Watermill layout, with locals Napatthorn Paksanont and Pattraporn Sripatrprasite.

Constantino kicks off her bid at the front, also at 12:50 p.m., with Wipawee Sangsura and Sawita Srtannyarat.

Other Pinays seeing action in the THB1.2 million championship spread over 54 holes are Marvi Monsalve, Lizbeth Alcantara and Gretchen Villacencio.

Lois Kaye Go failed to clinch one of the Top 20 berths in the qualifier but at No. 21, she’s eligible to play in Category 9 and 10 events. The Cebuana ace, however, has deferred her pro stint to help anchor the country’s bid in the Queen Sirikit Cup slated Feb. 20-24 at the Manila Southwoods’ Masters layout in Carmona, Cavite.

Monsalve, meanwhile, also drew a late start at 12:30 p.m. on No. 1 with Chonnikarn Chaiyasith and Pimnipa Panthong with Villacencio joining Praewa Kongpolphrom and Thai amateur Chananyu Chowiwattana in the next group.

Alcantara, on the other hand, will start in a group ahead of Avaricio’s at 12:40 p.m. with Thais Intuon Detkhum and Tip Seeumpornroj.

Headlining the cast are last year’s Thai LPGA Order of Merit winner Patcharajutar Kongkraphan and top locals Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, Sherman Santiwiwatthnaphong and Chanattee Wannasan along with Thai LPGA leg winners Saraporn Chamchoi, Kultida Pramphun, Aunchisa Utama and Wannasiri Sirisampant.