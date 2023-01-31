^

Sports

Cedo, See shine in JPGT Skills Challenge

Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 11:25am
Cedo, See shine in JPGT Skills Challenge

MANILA, Philippines – Anya Cedo topped the drive and putt contests while Rico See posted two runner-up finishes as they clinched the top honors in the premier division of the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf Tour Skills Challenge at The Country Club in Laguna last Sunday.

Cedo, daughter of golf coach Jun Cedo, earned the top-scoring 48 and 60 points in Drive and Putt, respectively, and gained 31 points in the Chip side to reign in girls’ 15-17 age bracket of the one-day, four age category competition under the points system put up by ICTSI and organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Cedo pooled 139 points to edge Reese Ng, who assembled 133 points built around 55 points in putting (second place) and 43 points in driving (third place) while Anna Fernandez placed third overall with 112 points, including 37 points in a third-place effort in putting.

See, on the other hand, snared the boys’ 15-17 trophy with 124 points, including 60 and 40 points in putt and chip, respectively, nipping Alonso Espartero, who made 122 points, including a top-scoring 60 points in putting. John Bernis finished third overall with 119 points, including a winning 44-point output in driving and 50 in ending up third in putting.

Other division winners in the event, which drew top players in the ranks and siblings and offsprings of former and current touring pros, were Rafa Anciano and Enzo Cham (13-14), Precious Zaragosa and Matthias Espina (11-12), and Georgina Handog and Jose Luis Espinosa (9-10).

Anciano pooled 115 points to foil Celine Abalos, who scored 113 points, and Jiwon Lee, who finished with 104 points, while Cham scored 126 points to thwart Shinichi Suzuki, who made 123 points, and Tristan Padilla, who placed third with 106 points.

Zaragosa dominated her side with 100 points, 16 points clear of Kendra Garingalao, who had 84 points, with Erythrina Padilla winding up third with 77 points, while Espina routed the boys’ field with 121 points, trouncing John Gomez, who assembled 101 points, and Mico Ungco ended up third with 89 points.

Handog racked up 55 points to beat Arielle Espartero (49 points) and Tea Bernardino (48 points), while Espinosa scored 128 points to fend off Race Manhit, who made 117 points, and Ryuji Suzuli, who had 103 points, in the youngest age group division of the circuit, where top products may eventually play in the PGT and Ladies PGT circuits in the future.

The PGTI said 16 other events will be held in Luzon in the coming months with plans to stage the new junior golf circuit in Visayas and Mindanao. The JGPT offers no membership fees and is not in any way associated with the existing junior golf organizations.

For details, contact tournament administrator Jhiue Castillo at +639283165678), or Event Captain, Inc.’s Joy Pangadlo at +639179222445 (WhatsApp), or email [email protected]

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Abarrientos fined P10 K for obscene gesture

By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The PBA yesterday slapped Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos a P10,000 fine for an obscene gesture he made during the Hotshots’ 111-109 loss to Converge in the Governors’ Cup last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw

Four-point shot in All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
There are plans to unravel innovative features to spice up the PBA All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo, on March 9 to 12 and while purists may frown on the “gimmicks,” they surely won’t deny that the...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group seeks 3rd win, takes on Syrian squad

Strong Group seeks 3rd win, takes on Syrian squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Undefeated Strong Group tries to zero in on a group sweep when it takes on Al Wahda of Syria in the 32nd Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

5 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Santiago is also playing professionally in Japan, with the Saitama Ageo Medics in the V. League. She is engaged as well to...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

Chris Gavina thrives in Taiwan's T1 League

By Anthony Suntay | 39 minutes ago
Coach Chris Gavina is one of the brightest young minds we have today, and even if his head coaching duties in the PBA was...
Sports
fbtw
PBA Player of the Week Ahanmisi helps Converge's perfect start

PBA Player of the Week Ahanmisi helps Converge's perfect start

47 minutes ago
Maverick Ahanmisi shone the brightest for coach Aldin Ayo in their first three games so far, averaging 22.3 points on 55%...
Sports
fbtw
Banchero paces Magic rally in stunner vs Sixers

Banchero paces Magic rally in stunner vs Sixers

1 hour ago
Paolo Banchero led a second-half fightback as the Orlando Magic overturned a 21-point deficit to upset the Philadelphia 76ers,...
Sports
fbtw
Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

Quezon, Negros Musovados join MPBL as 5th season features 26 squads

1 hour ago
The MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) welcomed Quezon Province and Negros Muscovados to its fold on Sunday night...
Sports
fbtw
Messi says World Cup trophy 'called out' to him

Messi says World Cup trophy 'called out' to him

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi won the World Cup because the sparkling solid gold trophy picked him to lift it, the Argentine star said in a...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with