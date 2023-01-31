^

Sports

Shabazz drops 37 as Strong Group goes 3-0 in Dubai tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 31, 2023 | 3:07am
Shabazz drops 37 as Strong Group goes 3-0 in Dubai tiff
Shabazz Muhammad
Screenshot from Dubai Sports livestream

MANILA, Philippines — Shabazz Muhammad erupted for 37 big points as Strong Group Philippines improved to 3-0 in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship blowing out Al Wahda Syria, 87-61, at the Al Nasr Club on Monday (early Tuesday morning, Manila time).

Playing without Nick Young, who was in the sidelines in street clothes, the former PBA import took most of the scoring burden as he finished with 37 markers in 24 minutes of play to go along with 11 boards, one assist, and two steals.

Another strong start saw the Philippine team ahead by 15 early, 24-9, after a Kevin Quiambao hook shot.

While Miles Bowman Jr. shifted some momentum to the Syrian side with a buzzer-beating triple at the end of the opening canto to prevent the Strong Group from running away with it early, 24-13.

But the efforts proved futile for Al Wahda as Muhammad asserted his dominance inside the paint to lead the Strong Group's onslaught.

The former PBA import needed little support from the rest of the team as only Sedrick Barefield and Jerom Lastimosa breached double-digit scoring with 10 markers each.

Still, it was an all-around effort for the Strong Group as only one player fielded was unable to score a point.

Strong Group ballooned their advantage to as big as 29 points late in the third salvo off of a jumper from Muhammad.

Kendall Gray led Al Wahda in the losing effort with 11 points and six rebounds.

Strong Group plays their final game before the knockout stages against fellow undefeated team Dynamo of Lebanon on Wednesday, February 1.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

'Bad for us, good for them': De Brito reveals Santiago acquiring Japanese citizenship

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Santiago is also playing professionally in Japan, with the Saitama Ageo Medics in the V. League. She is engaged as well to...
Sports
fbtw
Strong Group seeks 3rd win, takes on Syrian squad

Strong Group seeks 3rd win, takes on Syrian squad

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Undefeated Strong Group tries to zero in on a group sweep when it takes on Al Wahda of Syria in the 32nd Dubai International...
Sports
fbtw

One-sided SEA Games

By Bill Velasco | 1 day ago
The 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia are touted to be the biggest in history.
Sports
fbtw

Abarrientos fined P10 K for obscene gesture

By Olmin Leyba | 4 hours ago
The PBA yesterday slapped Magnolia assistant coach Johnny Abarrientos a P10,000 fine for an obscene gesture he made during the Hotshots’ 111-109 loss to Converge in the Governors’ Cup last Sunday.
Sports
fbtw
PNVF bares Philippine men's, women&rsquo;s volleyball pool for SEA Games

PNVF bares Philippine men's, women’s volleyball pool for SEA Games

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
With just barely four months to go, the Philippine National Volleyball Federation has released the 19-player list that it...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Team Black gallops to victory in Zobel Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Marty Romualdez, Cole Aguirre, Nico Espain and and Santi Laborde stamped their class for Team Black with a thrilling 6-5 win over Team White in the high goal game (5 chukkers) of the 18th Enrique Zobel Memorial Polo...
Sports
fbtw

Team Philippines marks centennial in Paris

4 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino is in France making sure no stone is left unturned in the country’s campaign for next year’s Olympics.
Sports
fbtw

Baisa, Divinagracia dominate PPS Bacolod

4 hours ago
Brice Vincent Baisa crushed the opposition with his brand of play, posting another twin kill even as local ace Ma. Hannah Divinagracia lorded it over the girls’ field in the PPS-PEPP National tennis juniors...
Sports
fbtw

Four-point shot in All-Star Game

By Joaquin M. Henson | 4 hours ago
There are plans to unravel innovative features to spice up the PBA All-Star Game in Passi, Iloilo, on March 9 to 12 and while purists may frown on the “gimmicks,” they surely won’t deny that the...
Sports
fbtw
Injury leaves Novak in doubt

Injury leaves Novak in doubt

4 hours ago
New Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic said on Monday he hopes to return to action in a month’s time but is “not...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with