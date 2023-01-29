^

KBL: Abarrientos scores 20 as Ulsan keeps win streak going

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 5:32pm
RJ Abarrientos
Facebook / Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus

MANILA, Philippines — RJ Abarrientos dazzled for the Ulsan Hyundai Mobis Phoebus as they continued to roll in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season, beating the Seoul SK Knights, 79-65, at the Ulsan Dongchun Gymnasium on Sunday.

Abarrientos finished with 20 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block as the Ulsan rode a fourth quarter barrage to pull away and notch their fifth straight victory.

After engaging in a tit-for-tat affair in the first three salvos, Ulsan outscored Seoul, 28-16, in the final canto to come away with the victory.

Gauge Prim added a double-double of 17 points and 13 boards for Ulsan who improved their record to 22-14.

Elsewhere, Rhenz Abando and the Anyang KGC are back in the win column at the expense of SJ Belangel's Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 87-85.

Even as Abando did not see action for top team Anyang, Junhyeong Byeon led the cavalry with 26 points five boards, five assists, and one steal in the overtime win for Anyang.

Belangel, for his part, had just nine points and two steals in the losing effort.

Anyang improved their slate to 24-11 as Daegu absorbed their third straight defeat and fell to 13-22.

Meanwhile, both Justin Gutang and Dave Ildefonso were non-factors in the Changwon LG Sakers' 81-80 escape act over the Suwon KT Sonicboom, 81-80.

Gutang logged two points in over six minutes of play to go along with three rebounds and two assists for the 22-13 Changwon. 

Ildefonso finished with one point, and two rebounds in the loss as Suwon fell to 15-20.

