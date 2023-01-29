Maiden Junior PGT tourney fires off

Princess Superal shows kids the right way to good putting

MANILA, Philippines — Close to a hundred young golfers aged 9-17 and bracketed into four categories took the big step to their respective golfing goals as they joined the inaugural Junior Philippine Golf Tour at The Country Club on Sunday.

Top pros, led by Miguel Tabuena, Dottie Ardina and Princess Superal, shared their expertise in driving, chipping and putting in the JPGT Skills Challenge, the first of the 17 events aimed at harnessing the youngsters’ talent and skills.

Top products could earn the chance to compete abroad and gain exposure in international competitions, including the PGT and the Ladies PGT.

For details, contact tournament administrator Jhiue Castillo at +639283165678), or Event Captain, Inc.’s Joy Pangadlo at +639179222445 (WhatsApp), or email [email protected]