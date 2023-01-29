'From couch to court': MILO Philippines resumes sports activities after pandemic break

During the launch of MILO Active Pilipinas at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, kids were able to try different sports like Taekwondo in an effort to bring the youth "from couch to court" after the pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — MILO Philippines is returning to its busy schedule of sporting events in the grassroots level after being limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the past three years.

With the launch of MILO Active Pilipinas, the sports drink company resumes its different on-ground events to kickstart the return of Filipino kids to an active lifestyle.

LOOK: Milo Philippines launches Milo Active Pilipinas today here at the PhilSports Arena



After being limited due to the pandemic, Active Pilipinas combines on ground and online activities to get kids back from couch to court | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #MILOActivePilipinas pic.twitter.com/dHXM4WpkDI — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) January 28, 2023

Among those returning are the MILO Sports Clinics, the MILO Marathon, the MILO Champ Camp, the MILO Home Court, and the MILO Barangay Liga.

"This year, 2023, is the time to get the nation from couch to court. So that's our vision here. We believe that sports is a great teacher and it instills life long values like grit, perseverance, hard work, team work, confidence, values that make champions in life." said Veronica Carmen Cruz, Senior Vice President of Nestle Philippines, MILO Business Unit.

Cruz, who has kids herself, believes that immersing the Filipino youth in sports again after the pandemic will be a big help for them to adjust to the new normal.

"It must've been hard and scary for them to go back to school but we know that sports will help them." she said.

"And so, coming from you know, being just in front of screens since 2020, today we're really excited to get those kids from couch to court with MILO Active Pilipinas." she added.

MILO Active Pilipinas was formally launched on Saturday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City where youth were invited to try different sports like basketball and sepak takraw for a taste of what's to come in the brand's sports clinics around the country.

The MILO Marathon, meanwhile, returns for the first time since 2019 as one of the country's biggest running events.

The brand also plans to keep the online "MILO Home Court" program ongoing for those who cannot access the onground festivities, while also coming back with hoops tournaments in local government units for the MILO Barangay Liga.

"It's really a synergy of on-ground and digital initiatives or programs," said Carlo Sampan, Head of MILO Sports.

"All these programs, we share the same goal and value of getting kids, not just into the sports, because what we believe in is that sports really is a great teacher and not just that, a great equalizer." he added.

During the launch on Saturday, MILO also announced their latest ambassador for the brand — Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

Olympic pole vaulter EJ Obiena is named the brand’s latest ambassador



Obiena, who is currently in Europe as his season has already started, speaks in a video message | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #MILOActivePilipinas pic.twitter.com/sEutfjDmGj — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) January 28, 2023

As MILO Active Pilipinas kicks off, the brand is preparing for one of the highlights of the program with the first leg of the MILO Marathon set on March 26.