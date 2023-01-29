Obiena claims first gold of the season in French tiff

Ernest John Obiena of Team Philippines reacts during the Men's Pole Vault final on day ten of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 24, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

MANILA, Philippines — EJ Obiena followed up his silver medal in his first meet of the season with a victory at the Perche En Or in Roubaix, France on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Obiena cleared a season-best 5.82m to rule the competition of 12 pole vaulters in the meet.

Related Stories Obiena cops silver medal in Germany to start 2023 campaign

The 27-year-old cleared the height in just one attempt after needing all three tries on 5.75m.

While Obiena already clinched the gold with 5.82m as second placer Yao Jie of China failed thrice on the same height, he raised the bar and attempted to clear 5.90m for another season best.

However, Obiena, whose career-best stands at 5.94m, could not clear the height and settled for 5.82m.

Obiena bested a handful of hometown bets, including third placer Ethan Cormont who tallied a season best of 5.65m in the contest.

Cormont could not clear 5.75m in three tries.

Meanwhile, Yao's clearance of 5.75m was a new personal best for the Chinese pole vaulter.

Obiena now has a silver and gold medal finish in his first two competitions in the 2023 indoor season.