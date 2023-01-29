^

Uratex Dream's Deacon looks forward to learning from foreign foes in international 3x3 tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 11:46am
Uratex Dream's Tina Deacon
Facebook / Manila Hustle 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Tina Deacon and the Uratex Dream have establlished themselves as local powerhouses of women's 3x3 basketball after winning three championships in the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) 3x3 competitions.

The second-highest ranked 3x3 player in the country herself, Deacon can easily sit on her laurels as one of the best in the Philippines in the sport.

But as the Dream prepare for a tough assignment in the upcoming Manila Hustle 3x3, the former Ateneo cager is keen on sharpening her skills against the best local and international foes.

"I guess, I'm really excited, not because there's gonna be only one team representing the Philippines but there's gonna be six local teams so I guess, and they're not just any local teams, it's a really really big competition that I'm really excited for as well as, you have my sister team Uratex Tibay," said Deacon during the tournament press conference at Summit Hotels last Thursday.

"And I just think that seeing players from Thailand, Spain, Singapore, Korea and Japan, I think it's gonna help women's basketball here in the Philippines," she added.

The tiff, happening on February 4 and 5 at Robinsons Magnolia, will feature top local teams like Discovery Perlas and the national team-laden Lady Macbeth Riots.

Foreign teams like Zoos Tokyo and G2L2 will also be featuring some name players, including the Top 2 3x3 players in Japan, and Spain's Ari Geli.

Even more than improving their skills, though, Deacon sees the tournament as a way to promote women's basketball in the country, especially after the pandemic stalled things for women's hoops.

"[They're] also to help us, to let them help us Filipinos how beautiful women's basketball is." said Deacon.

"So yeah, I think that the countries coming over here as well, and the Philippine teams, can learn a lot from each other so yeah, I'm just glad that everyone's here to support women's basketball." she continued.

Hostilities from the two-day 3x3 tournament will also be streamed via Puso Pilipinas and Smart Sports on their Facebook pages.

