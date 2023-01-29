^

Sports

Strong Group rides hot start in Al Nasr blowout

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 29, 2023 | 2:56am
Shabazz Muhammad
Screenshot from Dubai Sports livestream

MANILA, Philippines — Strong Group Philippines improved to 2-0 in the 32nd Dubai International Basketball Championship after a 93-76 blowout of Al Nasr of Libya at the Al Nasr Club on Saturday (early Sunday morning, Manila time).

A hot start, fueled by three quick triples from BJ Andrade in the first four minutes of the ball game, saw the Philippines ahead by 18, 24-6, with 3:50 ticks left in the opening canto.

This blew the Filipinos' foes out of the water quickly as they failed to recover the whole game.

Shabazz Muhammad and Renaldo Balkman both followed Andrade's lead with quick and efficient scoring as they all shot at least 64% from the field.

Muhammad topscored despite coming off of the bench with 26 points to go along with seven rebounds, and two assists for the Strong Group whose led also ballooned to as big as 26 markers in the ball game.

Though Al Nasr slashed the lead to nine in multiple points of the game, the Strong Group were able to stymie any real threats to their lead.

Balkman added 18 points on a 7-of-8 shooting clip along with nine boards, four assists, and three steals while Sedrick Barefield chipped in 14 markers and four dimes as well.

Andrade, who went 3-of-4 from the field, finished with nine points in 13 minutes of play.

Their efforts on offense proved pivotal for the Strong Group as they hardly missed Nick Young who went cold from the field.

The former NBA player finished with just three points on 1-of-7 shooting.

Donte Lamnot led Al Nasr in the losing effort with 22 points.

The Strong Group guns for 3-0 when they collide with Al Wahda Syria on Sunday night.

