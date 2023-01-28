^

Sports

B. League: Parks double-double powers Nagoya past Shinshu; Wright's Hannaryz foil Yokohama

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 28, 2023 | 8:21pm
B. League: Parks double-double powers Nagoya past Shinshu; Wright's Hannaryz foil Yokohama
Bobby Ray Parks
B. League

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks Jr. tallied a double-double in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins' hard fought win in overtime against the Shinshu Brave Warriors, 104-96, in the 2022-23 Japan B. League season at the Dolphins Arena on Saturday.

Parks finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds to help Nagoya win their sixth straight contest as he and two other starters carried most of the offense.

Takumi Saito top scored with 34 markers while Scott Eatherton added his own double-double of 23 points and 13 boards.

Nagoya kept at pace with the top half of the standings as Parks maintains his position as the Filipino import whose team is highest in the standings at 25-8, good enough for 5th place.

Elsewhere, the Kyoto Hannaryz and Matthew Wright are back in the win column as they nipped the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 80-76, at the Yokohama International Pool.

Wright was one of four starters in twin-digit scoring as he tallied 15 points, one rebound, and three assists for Kyoto's victory. They improved their record to 13-20.

Cheick Diallo led the scoring with 17 markers to go along with eight boards and one dime.

Carl Tamayo's Ryukyu Golden Kings, for their part, continue to win as they wait for the Fillipino import as they are now 24-9 for the year, beating the Gumna Crane Thunders, 83-74.

But that's where the good fortunes ended for Filipino imports in B1 as all others absorbed defeats.

Dwight Ramos' Levanga Hokkaido could not get it done against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders as they lost, 98-76, their ninth straight loss.

Ramos finished with 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists as he continues to return after missing 19 games due to injury. Levanga are 7-26 for the season.

Kiefer Ravena, for his part, saw his Shiga Lakes fall to the Sendai 89ers, 74-68.

This is the Lakes' 16th straight defeat, remaining in the bottom of the standing swith a 4-29 slate.

Ravena had five points, six rebounds, and two assists as Shiga continued their free fall.

His younger brother Thirdy had a similar fate as the San-En NeoPhoenix fell to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 71-64.

The former Ateneo standout had six points, five rebounds, and three assists for San-En who lost their 2nd straight game and fell to 15-18.

Over in B2, more Filipinos enjoyed success, led by Jordan Heading and the Nagasaki Velca who beat the Yamagata Wyverns, 104-85.

Heading came off of the bench for an efficient 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists as the Velca continue to remain at the upper half of the standings.

They won their 4th straight game and improved their slate to 23-11.

Meanwhile, Roosevelt Adams topscored for the Kagawa Five Arrows as they shot down the Bambitious Nara, 90-87.

Adams finished with 21 points on a 6-of-11 shooting clip to go along with seven rebounds, two assists, one steal, and two blocks as Kagawa snapped a three-game losing streak and rose to 10-24.

Greg Slaughter, for his part, was scoreless in just three minutes of action as a starter as the Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka bested the Fukushima Firebonds, 85-78.

Fukuoka rose to 14-21 after back-to-back victories.

In the other game, Kobe Paras and the Altiri Chiba continue their funk after the All-Star festivities as they have now lost four straight, this time falling to the Aomori Wat's, 78-71.

Paras went scoreless in five minutes of action off of the bench but did contribute one steal as Chiba fell to 25-9, now only third in the standings.

BASKETBALL

JAPAN B.LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antetokounmpo scores 41 to power Bucks past Pacers

Antetokounmpo scores 41 to power Bucks past Pacers

8 hours ago
The Bucks scored a season-high 85 first-half points and led by as many as 33 before fending off a late Pacers rally in Indianapolis,...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

2 days ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James jersey sells for whopping $3.7 million

LeBron James jersey sells for whopping $3.7 million

10 hours ago
The sale comes with interest even higher than usual in the 38-year-old LA Lakers icon as he nears the NBA's all-time scoring...
Sports
fbtw

Secrets of Euro hoops

By Bill Velasco | 21 hours ago
According to the FIBA World Ranking last updated in mid-November, 11  of the top 15 basketball countries in the world (including eight of the top 10) are from Europe.
Sports
fbtw
Full force in Cambodia

Full force in Cambodia

By Olmin Leyba | 4 days ago
Committed beyond the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and tournament proper, the PBA is ready to do its part in Gilas Pilipinas’...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Eala beats Chinese foe, moves forward in Thailand Open qualifiers

Eala beats Chinese foe, moves forward in Thailand Open qualifiers

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Eala, seeded fourth in the qualifiers, swept Han, 6-1, 7-6, to near the spot in the main draw. She needs only one more to...
Sports
fbtw
Sabalenka wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam crown

Sabalenka wins Australian Open for first Grand Slam crown

1 hour ago
The hard-hitting Belarusian collapsed to the court in tears after winning 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 against the Wimbledon champion in...
Sports
fbtw
KBL: Alvano shines as Wonju win 4th straight, Belangel's Daegu fall against league-worst Seoul

KBL: Alvano shines as Wonju win 4th straight, Belangel's Daegu fall against league-worst Seoul

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Alvano finished with a team-high 15 points along with three rebounds, four assists, and four steals to lead Wonju to their...
Sports
fbtw
Now with Choco Mucho, Alinsunurin out as national team head coach

Now with Choco Mucho, Alinsunurin out as national team head coach

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Alinsunurin, who steered the Filipino spikers to a historic silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019, confirmed...
Sports
fbtw
All-Filipino Conference kicks off new PVL season

All-Filipino Conference kicks off new PVL season

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Formerly known as the Open Conference, the tournament will feature nine all-local teams that will engage in a single-round...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with