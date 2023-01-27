^

Avaricio, Constantino clinch Thai LPGA cards

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 8:26pm
Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino

MANILA, Philippines – Chanelle Avaricio and Harmie Constantino posted contrasting starts but produced the same results, ending up tied at 13th with two others after 71 and 72, respectively, to clinch cards in this year’s Thailand LPGA Tour.

Avaricio, who started the final day of the 54-hole Q-School at joint 22nd, reeled farther back with bogey-par-bogey start at the Watermill Golf Club and Resort course in Nakhon Nayok but came through with a three-birdie binge from No. 7 then bounced back from another mishap on the 14th with a clutch birdie on the next to save a 35-36 round.

The former Alabama State University star, who racked up three titles in last year’s Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, wound up with a 215 for 13th place in the final ranking.

Constantino, who shared 16th place Thursday, birdied Nos. 1 and 3 then hit three more birdies against two bogeys in the next nine holes to barge into the Top 10. But the former national champion, who launched her pro career with two victories in 2021 then swept the last two legs of last year’s LPGT, bogeyed Nos. 16 and 17 to hobble with a 34-38 and a 215. She ended up at No. 15.

Amateur Lois Kaye Go, who had led the Filipina bidders with 69 and 73 in the first two days, lost her momentum and bogeyed four of the first seven holes to tumble from tied 13th. She did rebound with three birdies against a bogey in the next seven holes but closed out with four straight pars for a 74 (39-35).

She actually tied for 17th at 216 with five others but finished at No. 21 after the score comparison.

Only the top 20 from the surviving field of 60 gained Category 8/Priority List status for this year’s Thai LPGA Tour, while the rest, including Go, will play in Category 9 and 10 events of one of the region’s premier ladies pro tours.

Meanwhile, Marvi Monsalve rallied with a 70 but fell way short of target at No. 41 while Lizbeth Alcantara skied to an 81 after a pair of 75s for 61st at 231.

The 2023 Thailand LPGA will kick off February 1-3 for the THB1.7 million BGC Championship, also at the Watermill layout.

CHANELLE AVARICIO

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO
