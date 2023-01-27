^

Sports

POC sets 2-month France training for 2024 Filipino Olympians

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 1:24pm
POC sets 2-month France training for 2024 Filipino Olympians
Abraham Tolentino

MANILA, Philippines – All Filipino qualifiers to next year’s Paris Olympics will get to train in Metz, France for two months prior to the quadrennial games.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino made this possible after he recently forged a partnership with the city located east from the French capital.

“We in the POC are making sure our qualified athletes are well prepared and acclimatized for the Paris Olympics,” said the mayor from Tagaytay, who signed a pact with La Moselle president Patrick Welten.

The memorandum includes the use of sports facilities as well as food and accommodation.

“The qualified athletes will train here for two months before the Olympics open,” said the PhilCycling chief.

Metz is 330.9 kilometers from Paris that can be accessed by land travel in three and a half hours or via train in less than an hour and a half.

More importantly, the place boasts of an environment best suited for the athletes as it has a 3,000-year rich historical, cultural and architectural background being in UNESCO World Heritage’s tentative list.

Tolentino is expecting to eclipse, if not replicate, the 19 Filipino athletes who made the 2021 Tokyo Olympics cut. He is likewise eyeing to surpass the country’s one-gold, two-silver and one-bronze haul last time.

And it looks like it will happen.

OLYMPICS

POC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is Simmons leaving or staying?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
NLEX import Jonathon Simmons is leaving the PBA after three more games with the Road Warriors to play in the Chinese Basketball Association but isn’t closing the door on coming back sometime down the road....
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Bal David quits as UST head coach

Report: Bal David quits as UST head coach

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
David, who played for the Tigers in 1990s where they won back-to-back championships, left his post after only six months and...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers make it two in a row

Fiberxers make it two in a row

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Converge debuted a new import for the second straight game and once more came out with a lopsided victory.
Sports
fbtw

Bado shocks Thai ace, claims gold

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Aaron Jude Bado used his length and ring savvy in the final two rounds to shock World Championship bronze medalist Thanarat Saengphet with a 3-2 split decision and claim the flyweight gold in the ASBC Asian Under-22...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

By Rick Olivares | 29 minutes ago
After a tough balancing act during their first season in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Toledo...
Sports
fbtw
Torrente's game-winning triple keeps Senate unbeaten in UNTV cagefest

Torrente's game-winning triple keeps Senate unbeaten in UNTV cagefest

38 minutes ago
Clark Torrente beat the buzzer with a “Hail Mary” shot and the Senate Defenders kept their unblemished record...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks escape Celtics in OT; Pistons stymie Nets

Knicks escape Celtics in OT; Pistons stymie Nets

47 minutes ago
New York's Julius Randle scored 37 points Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the Knicks handed the NBA-leading Celtics a third...
Sports
fbtw
SBP: Women&rsquo;s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

SBP: Women’s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Slated to happen on February 4 and 5 at Robinsons Magnolia, Gilas women 3x3 mainstays Trina Guytingco, Janine Pontejos, and...
Sports
fbtw
Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Franklin, who is already Converge's second import of the conference, played aggressively as he forced the issue inside and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with