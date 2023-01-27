^

Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 1:04pm
Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

MANILA, Philippines – After a tough balancing act during their first season in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Toledo Trojans found their consistency in their sophomore year as they became one of the top teams not only in the Southern Division, but the entire league. 

Now, this third season, they are hoping to build on their gains and get really deep into the PCAP playoffs.

During their second PCAP season, Toledo finished fourth in the south for all three conferences while also making the division semifinals each time. 

With the All-Filipino Cup three weeks away, the Trojans have added IM Kim Steven Yap, NM Elwin Retanal and WIM Beverly Mendoza. 

The changes have come due to a conflict of schedules of some players.

“I believe that this conference will be interesting with so much to look forward to,” said team owner Jeah Gacang, who also competes on the women’s board from time to time. “It’s a new season and with new players, but we have the same goals (to win the PCAP championship) while spreading chess awareness at the grassroots level in Toledo City and the province of Cebu.”

“We can’t contain our happiness that our efforts for the past two years paved the way for Toledo City to bring home a gold medal in the Batang Pinoy Championships of 2022 that was held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.”

“It’s a great feat for the team and we hope to continue the legacy. Together with Sir John Signe as co-owner, the Toledo Trojans-Xignex will continue to thrive in the country’s competitive chess league that is PCAP.”

