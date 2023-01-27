^

Sports

Torrente's game-winning triple keeps Senate unbeaten in UNTV cagefest

Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 12:55pm
Torrente's game-winning triple keeps Senate unbeaten in UNTV cagefest
Clark Torrente (center) celebrates after hitting the game-winner.
UNTV Cup

Games Sunday
(Novadeci Convention Center, QC)

2 p.m. – Judiciary vs OP-PMS
3:30 p.m. – DENR vs Ombudsman
5 p.m. – GSIS vs PhilHealth

MANILA, Philippines – Clark Torrente beat the buzzer with a “Hail Mary” shot and the Senate Defenders kept their unblemished record intact with a pulsating 53-52 win over the defending champions DENR Warriors in the 9th UNTV Cup last Wednesday at the Novadeci Convention Center in Quezon City.

Given just 2.27 seconds to either send the game into overtime or win it outright with a 3-point shot after their initial play was foiled, Torrente made a daring decision and proved successful.

His banked shot — his first game-winning basket in a tournament and his only field goal in the game —sparked a frenzied celebration from the Senate supporters while leaving the DENR Warriors scratching their heads in disbelief.

The win extended Senate’s winning run in the tournament for public servants to four in Group B as the Defenders also drew 16 points from Lawrence Gasparilo and 14 from Harry Petilos.

In other Group B match, the NHA Home Masters likewise posted their fourth straight win in five games with 108-83 win over the SSS Kabalikat while the OP-PMS Trailblazers kept their second round bid alive by trouncing the Dept. of Agriculture Food Masters, 109-93.

Alvin Vitug put on another scoring clinic for the Home Masters of Coach Bennett Palar by scattering 27 points to go with his three steals, two assists and three boards.

In notching their second win in four starts, the Traiblazers relied heavily on the hot hands of Jhon Kenneth Aljard, who erupted for 33 points.

With their defeats, SSS and Dept. of Agriculture were the first to be eliminated in the 12-tournament offering P3 million of the chosen charity of the champion team.

BASKETBALL

UNTV CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Is Simmons leaving or staying?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
NLEX import Jonathon Simmons is leaving the PBA after three more games with the Road Warriors to play in the Chinese Basketball Association but isn’t closing the door on coming back sometime down the road....
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

Pacquiao, Paradigm headed for trial in US

1 day ago
Boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and a sports management firm he was previously associated with will be heading to a trial in the...
Sports
fbtw
Report: Bal David quits as UST head coach

Report: Bal David quits as UST head coach

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
David, who played for the Tigers in 1990s where they won back-to-back championships, left his post after only six months and...
Sports
fbtw
Fiberxers make it two in a row

Fiberxers make it two in a row

By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Converge debuted a new import for the second straight game and once more came out with a lopsided victory.
Sports
fbtw

Bado shocks Thai ace, claims gold

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Aaron Jude Bado used his length and ring savvy in the final two rounds to shock World Championship bronze medalist Thanarat Saengphet with a 3-2 split decision and claim the flyweight gold in the ASBC Asian Under-22...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
POC sets 2-month France training for 2024 Filipino Olympians

POC sets 2-month France training for 2024 Filipino Olympians

By Joey Villar | 9 minutes ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino made this possible after he recently forged a partnership with the...
Sports
fbtw
Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

Toledo Trojans beef up roster with 3 additions for new PCAP season

By Rick Olivares | 29 minutes ago
After a tough balancing act during their first season in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, the Toledo...
Sports
fbtw
Knicks escape Celtics in OT; Pistons stymie Nets

Knicks escape Celtics in OT; Pistons stymie Nets

47 minutes ago
New York's Julius Randle scored 37 points Thursday (Friday, Manila time) as the Knicks handed the NBA-leading Celtics a third...
Sports
fbtw
SBP: Women&rsquo;s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

SBP: Women’s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Slated to happen on February 4 and 5 at Robinsons Magnolia, Gilas women 3x3 mainstays Trina Guytingco, Janine Pontejos, and...
Sports
fbtw
Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

Amid 42-point explosion, Converge import Franklin praised for passing game

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Franklin, who is already Converge's second import of the conference, played aggressively as he forced the issue inside and...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with