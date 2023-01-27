SBP: Womenâ€™s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

SBP: Women’s 3x3 tiff could boost national team program

MANILA, Philippines – The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is beefing up the preparations for the Gilas women 3x3 squad as they support the upcoming Manila Hustle 3x3 — a women's invitational tournament featuring international teams.

Slated to happen on February 4 and 5 at Robinsons Magnolia, Gilas women 3x3 mainstays Trina Guytingco, Janine Pontejos, and Khate Castillo will compete under the banner of the Lady Macbeth Riots.

Related Stories Manila Hustle 3x3 set to showcase talents of Filipina ballers against top Asia teams

They are joined by Ateneo's Kacey Dela Rosa, who takes the place of Jack Animam, who has been called up to play professionally in Europe and will miss the tournament.

After missing out on a podium finish in the 31st Southeast Asian Games last year in Vietnam, the Lady Macbeth Riots will seek to get back in the right direction in the tournament.

"Well, it should benefit them definitely, ano? The more tournaments they play, not just practice games, are better for the team," said SBP Executive Director Sonny Barrios during the pre-event press conference at Summit Hotels in Greenhills on Thursday.

"Now, it's very encouraging that we have an international event. We have four foreign countries participating with name players at that. So, malaking bagay yun. Makakatulong sa ating national team," he added.

Manila Hustle 3x3 features 12 teams — six local and six international teams. Japan, Singapore, Thailand and South Korea are represented in the tournament.

Among the top players to look out for in the tournament are the Top 2 3x3 players in Japan, Aoi Katsura and Yuka Maeda. Spain's Ari Geli will also play.

FIBA 3x3 women's series veteran Yumi Takakuwa of Japan will likewise see action.

The Philippines' top 3x3 teams in the Uratex Dream and Uratex Tibay banner the local bets long with the Lady Macbeth Riots.

Uratex and Smart are co-presenters of the tournament with the SBP backing their endeavor.