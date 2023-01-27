KBL: Wonju's Alvano bests Daegu, Belangel in battle of Filipino imports

MANILA, Philippines – Ethan Alvano and the Wonju DB Promy came out with a win over the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus, 71-65, in the Wonju Sports Complex in the 2022-23 Korean Basketball League season on Thursday.

Alvano finished with a balanced outing of 15 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals to lead Wonju to their third straight win to rise to 15-20 for the year.

Sangjae Kang top-scored for the Promy with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go along with two rebounds, one assist and three steals.

Wonju turned the tables on Daegu with a 22-12 second quarter after trailing by three, 18-21, at the end of the first salvo.

SJ Belangel provided only six points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in the losing effort in 26 minutes of play as a starter.

Daesung Lee topped the scoring column for the Pegasus with 21 markers on an 8-of-15 shooting clip.

Daegu fell to 13-20 and has lost four of its last five games.