Filipinas take SEA Games favorite tag in stride

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 27, 2023 | 10:15am
Filipinas take SEA Games favorite tag in stride
The Philippine women's national football team during the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam back in May 2022
PWNT / Raymond Braganza

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine women's national football team is not sweating the rising expectations in their performance, particularly in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games set in Cambodia this May.

After a copping a historic bronze medal in the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam last year and winning the AFF Women's Championship held in Manila months after, the Filipinas are now being considered as one of the powerhouses in the region.

Instead of looking at the daunting task with pressure, Filipinas veterans Inna Palacios and Hali Long are focusing on themselves and what they want to achieve.

"We look at every opportunity or every tournament as an opportunity to better ourselves, and beat how we played the last time. 'Cause you're only as good as your last game, it's what we always say," said Palacios during a media conference organized by the Philippine Football Federation at Acacia Hotel on Wednesday.

"If that opportunity presents itself [in the SEA Games], we will always do our absolute best to get a medal for the country. Of course, we never stop wanting more. I think everyone in the team, and I can speak for the girls, we want it. But then we also know that it's not gonna come easy, and it's always gonna be hard," she added.

In Vietnam, the Philippines won its first bronze medal in decades in women's football. Of note as well that the bronze medal the team won in 1985, there were only three countries that participated in the tiff and the Philippines were dead last.

Long understood the sheer impact of what they were able to achieve last year. But she reiterated that the fire continues to burn in the Filipinas' heart.

Knowing what it felt like to finally stand on that podium, Long said the Filipinas want to step up even higher.

"Obviously winning bronze, having our first bronze [medal] for the country... was a very big moment for Philippine women's football," said Long.

"I don't think that kind of feeling could be replicated, but I think it's safe to say all the girls wanna feel that feeling again, that winning feeling. Even though we didn't gold — like, if that's how bronze felt, how will gold feel?" she added.

But before the SEA Games though, the Filipinas will take part in two big tournaments — the 2023 Pinatar Cup in Spain next month and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in April.

Then in July, they will make their maiden appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

