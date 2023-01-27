Report: Bal David quits as UST head coach

MANILA, Philippines — Bal David has stepped down as the head coach of the UST Growling Tigers, the school's official student publication The Varsitarian reported on Thursday.

David, who played for the Tigers in 1990s where they won back-to-back championships, left his post after only six months and one UAAP season under his belt as head tactician.

Under his care, the Tigers were at the bottom of the standings with a 1-13 win-loss record in UAAP Season 85. After winning their season opener against the Adamson Soaring Falcons, the team went on a 13-game losing streak until the last game of eliminations.

David's record mirrored UST's outing in Season 80 under head coach Boy Sablan.

In UAAP Season 82, the Tigers were runners-up against then-champions Ateneo Blue Eagles, but they have been in a free-fall since.

After former head coach Aldin Ayo was banned indefinitely in the league due to the Sorsogon training bubble issue, UST has been scrambling to find their form with former stars like Rhenz Abando, Brent Paraiso, and Mark Nonoy also leaving the Tigers' den.

They have won only four games in two UAAP seasons since then.

In UAAP Season 86, the Tigers will be with their third coach in as many seasons.