Sports

Manila Hustle 3x3 set to showcase talents of Filipina ballers against top Asia teams

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 5:32pm
L-R Uratex Manging Director Peachy Medina, Uratex Tibay's Ford Grajales, ZOOS Tokyo's Ari Geli, Uratex Dream's Tine Deacon, Smart's Jude Turcuato, and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' Sonny Barrios
Philstar.com / Luisa Morales

MANILA, Philippines — The country's best 3x3 women hoopers are set to strut their stuff in an international tournament as Robinsons Magnolia hosts the inaugural Manila Hustle 3x3 on February 4 to 5.

Co-presented by Uratex and Smart, and supported by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas, Manila Hustle 3x3 will feature six Philippine teams, and six international squads from Japan, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand in a two-day tournament that dangles a whopping $3,000 top prize.

The Philippines' top player in women's 3x3 Kaye Pingol and her team Uratex Dream will feature in the tournament including Gilas women mainstays like Khate Castillo, Trina Guytingco, Janine Pontejos and Chack Cabinbin.

Pingol is joined by Tine Deacon, Sam Harada, and Shanda Anies in Dream. Their sister team Uratex Tibay are also on tap for the competition as they are led by Eunique Chan, Kat Quimpo, Ford Grajales and Cecilia Junsay.

Uratex Managing Director Peachy Medina spoke about their motivation in sponsoring the event, as she aims to amplify women's hoops in the country.

"What drove Uratex to sponsor the event, first of all, I am part of the women's basketball community. I see a lot of talent and the lack of opportunity to play at a very high level, especially after college when you graduate." said Medina during the pre-event press conference at Summit Hotels in Greenhills on Thursday.

"So I really jumped into the opportunity to provide a platform and showcase the talents of our women ballers. I think the fans will be surprised at how high the level is of our women's basketball in our country," she added.

In the other teams, Castillo, Guytingco, and Pontejos are joined by UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year and Mythical Team member Kacey Dela Rosa of Ateneo in the Lady Macbeth Riots. They are coached by Gilas Pilipinas women's coach Pat Aquino.

Meanwhile, Cabinbin teams up with Marilouord Borja, Camille Sambile, and Mar Prado in Army Altama.

Ex-national team players Allana Lim and Raiza Palmera-Dy will be competing in the tiff as well.

Lim and Palmera-Dy play for Discovery Perlas led by coach Haydee Ong where they link up with Hazelle Yam and Chinese player Xiaojing Zheng.

Also seeing action are elite 3x3 players from around the region like the Top 2 players in Japan, Aoi Katsura and Yuka Maeda with Zoos Tokyo.

They are beefed up by Spain's Ari Geli and top Japanese collegiate prospect Yuuna Onodera.

Teams completing the roster of the two-day tiff, which also includes a two-point competition and a dunk contest, are South Korea's G2L2 and 1EYEHANSOL, Thailand's Shoot It Dragons, Japan's OWLS.EXE, Singapore's Jumpshot and the Philippines' own Angelis Resort.

Angelis Resort feature Jenina Solis, Blanche Bahuyan, Snow Penaranda and Camille Claro to round up the home bets.

Manila Hustle 3x3 begins at 11:00 a.m. on February 4 at the Robinsons Magnolia Atrium. The games are expected to air live on Smart Sports and Puso Pilipinas' Facebook pages.

