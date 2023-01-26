^

Sun Life Cycle PH returns in April

Philstar.com
January 26, 2023 | 3:09pm
Sun Life Cycle PH returns in April

MANILA, Philippines – The Sun Life Cycle PH, a fun ride open to all ages and skill set, wheels back into the mainstream after a three-year hiatus with two venues hosting its much-awaited return in April.

The Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite will serve as the event’s venue for the main event on April 23 with Manila hosting the pre-event bike camp for kids on April 16 at the Quirino Grandstand where youngsters will learn etiquettes and bike activities, including mounting, turning and skills.

The Sun Life Cycle PH Vermosa at the sprawling Cavite complex will also feature the kids (2-3 years old) 100m ride, criterium (30 mins solo ride) and criterium with parents, and the individual 30K, individual 40K and 60K corporate/team ride.

The event also encourages group rides with the 3+1 promo for the individual 30K and individual 45K.

Registration is ongoing. For details, contact [email protected]

“This event is a great help, because after the pandemic, people now really want to do more outdoor activities,” said Imus Mayor Alex Advincula during Wednesday’s photo-op for the resumption of the event. “The city will continuously promote this event for the benefit it provides, especially in the physical aspect, including the youngsters.”

Advincula also thanked the organizers and sponsors of Cycle PH, saying: “We’re thankful to the Ayalas for making Imus a sports hub. When it comes to sports, people need to stay fit – health is wealth, so we really should focus on this.”

The Vermosa Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art sports complex, has hosted a number of big sporting events, including the Southeast Asian Games and the IRONKIDS. 

Sun Life, as part of its commitment to promote a healthy lifestyle, launched the event in 2016, drawing a huge field with three-time Tour de France winner Robbie McEwen gracing its second staging along with some local stars, including Piolo Pascual, Matteo Guidecelli and Jake Cuenca.

“Our purpose as a company is really to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives,” said Sun Life’s Marketing Services Head Carla Gonzalez-Chong.

“We know that it’s now safer and cycling is a sport that has gotten more Filipinos interested, especially during the pandemic. So this is the perfect time to again come as one (cycling) community,” she added.

Back in 2016, Sun Life entered into the health and wellness space since it believes that one’s not truly wealthy if one’s not truly healthy.

“It goes hand-in-hand,” said Gonzalez-Chong. “Because of this advocacy, Sun Life, a long-time partner of Sunrise Events, Inc., also went into offering health and insurance products that actually help Filipinos protect their health.”

“We started first with offering health and wellness classes through our community, the Go-Well community. We sponsored fitness clubs, the SunPiology and started doing signature events, like fun runs, fun races and we sponsored the IRONMAN and endurance runs,” added Gonzalez-Chong.

CYCLING

SUN LIFE
Philstar
