Inaugural Junior PGT attracts massive field

January 26, 2023 | 3:06pm
Inaugural Junior PGT attracts massive field

MANILA, Philippines – Ninety-one junior golfers, a mix of some of the leading players in the ranks and siblings and offsprings of former and current touring pros, make up the cast in the Junior Philippine Golf Tour launch on Sunday, January 29, at The Country Club in Laguna.

Reese Ng, Mikha Constantino, Gabie Rosca and Anya Cedo banner the field in the girls’ 15-17 age-group while Zachary Villaroman, Zachary Castro, John Bernis and Santino Pineda headline the boys’ cast in the premier division of the four-age category event put up by ICTSI to boost junior golf under a different program setup.

The drive, chip and putt competition, managed and conducted by professional tour directors, rulesmen and marshals, is also held to provide a venue for the youngsters where they could harness their talent and skills with the top products earning the chance to compete abroad and gain exposure in international competitions.

The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. said 16 other events will be held in Luzon in the coming months with plans to bring the new junior golf circuit to Visayas and Mindanao where talents abound.

The JGPT offers no membership fees and is not in any way associated with the existing junior golf organizations.

Meanwhile, hostilities in the 13-14 age bracket is expected to be fierce with Shinichi Suzuki, Tristan Padilla, Gabriel Handog, Patrick Tambalque, Aaron Chua and Kristoffer Nadales leading the chase in the boys side and the likes of Celine Abalos, Frances Duque and Marie Isabelle Tang bracing for a furious battle in the girls’ category.

Keira Que, Precious Zaragosa, Eona Padilla and Samarah Torres make up the core of the girls’ 11-12 division that includes Kendra Galao, Tiffany Bernardino, Levonne Talion and Giulian Ballado, while Rafael Hernandez, Matthias Espina, John Gomez, Nathan de Leon and Andrew Chua head the cast in the boys’ category.

Focus will also be in the youngest 9-10 division with Race Phoenix Manhit, Gerard Handog, Ryuji Suzuki, Cade Santos and Jacob Casuga bannering the boys’ class and Kelsey Bernardino, Brianna Macasaet, Margauz Namoco, Georgina Handog and Amanda Ynson tipped to dispute top honors in the girls’ division of the circuit.

For details, contact tournament administrator Jhiue Castillo at +639283165678), or Event Captain, Inc.’s Joy Pangadlo at +639179222445 (WhatsApp), or email [email protected]

To maintain an orderly conduct of the tournament, strict rules and regulations will be enforced during the course of play.

Conduct unbecoming of a golfer or parent will be penalized with disqualification and removal from the course.

The PGTI, a sports management and promotions company, is the official organizer of the Philippine Golf Tour, the country’s pro golf league and one of Asia’s leading circuits, the Ladies PGT and the Junior PGT.

Established in 2009, the PGTI seeks to advance professional golf in the country and provides support for the Filipino golfers through exposure in local, regional and international competitions. It also organizes tournaments held in the country’s top courses, enabling the players to hone their skills, compete with fellow pros and earn from the sport.

